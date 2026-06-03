Healthcare to fast delivery: Indian woman in Portugal shares 7 things she took for granted in India
The post highlighted several aspects of daily life in India that the Indian woman believes are far more convenient than many people realise.
Living abroad often makes people appreciate things they once took for granted back home. An Indian woman living in Portugal recently shared a list of everyday conveniences in India that she says she values much more after moving overseas.
In an Instagram post, Shruti Shivam shared a video titled, “POV: Things Portugal made me appreciate that I took for granted in India.” The post highlighted several aspects of daily life in India that she believes are far more convenient than many people realise.
India vs Portugal
The first thing on her list was doorstep delivery. “India: Groceries, medicines, food - everything comes home. Portugal: Many things still require physical pickup,” she wrote.
She also said that many tasks in India can be managed at the last minute, while life in Portugal depends much more on appointments and advance planning. “India: Many things can be managed instantly or urgently. Portugal: Life totally depends on appointment and planning,” she noted.
Shruti also pointed to India’s fast delivery culture. She said that same-day and even 10-minute deliveries have become normal in many Indian cities. “India: 10-minute, same-day, next-day delivery can feel normal now. Portugal: Even next-day delivery can feel ‘fast’,” she wrote.
(Also Read: 'Europeans say hello, Indians don't': Woman in Germany shares observation about Indians abroad)
Healthcare, transportation and more
Another aspect Shruti said she appreciates more now is access to healthcare. She noted that doctor appointments, pharmacies and medicines are usually easy to access in India, while smaller medical needs can take longer to address in Portugal. “India: Easily get appointment of doctors, pharmacies everywhere, easy medicine access. Portugal: Healthcare systems are structured but slower for small needs,” she said.
The content creator also compared transportation in the two countries. While Portugal has organised public transport systems including buses, metros and trains, she said India offers greater convenience through readily available autos and cabs. “India: Autos, cabs, local transport constantly available. Portugal: Transport is organised we get bus, metro, train but significantly little expensive,” she wrote.
Further, Shruti highlighted the availability of skilled workers in India, saying electricians and plumbers can often be arranged quickly when needed. “India: Electricians, plumbers are often available quickly. Portugal: Appointment and labour costs feel heavier,” she said.
In the last point, she spoke about India’s repair culture, which she believes is often overlooked. “India: Almost anything can be repaired cheaply nearby. Portugal: There is no repair culture. Instead, people often replace,” she wrote.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More