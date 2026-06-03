Healthcare to fast delivery: Indian woman in Portugal shares 7 things she took for granted in India

Living abroad often makes people appreciate things they once took for granted back home. An Indian woman living in Portugal recently shared a list of everyday conveniences in India that she says she values much more after moving overseas. Shruti Shivam shared a video titled, “POV: Things Portugal made me appreciate that I took for granted in India". (Instagram/@desi.life.abroad; Unsplash)

In an Instagram post, Shruti Shivam shared a video titled, “POV: Things Portugal made me appreciate that I took for granted in India.” The post highlighted several aspects of daily life in India that she believes are far more convenient than many people realise.

India vs Portugal The first thing on her list was doorstep delivery. “India: Groceries, medicines, food - everything comes home. Portugal: Many things still require physical pickup,” she wrote.

She also said that many tasks in India can be managed at the last minute, while life in Portugal depends much more on appointments and advance planning. “India: Many things can be managed instantly or urgently. Portugal: Life totally depends on appointment and planning,” she noted.

Shruti also pointed to India’s fast delivery culture. She said that same-day and even 10-minute deliveries have become normal in many Indian cities. “India: 10-minute, same-day, next-day delivery can feel normal now. Portugal: Even next-day delivery can feel ‘fast’,” she wrote.