'Europeans say hello, Indians don't': Woman in Germany shares observation about Indians abroad

The clip was shared with the caption, "Agree or not?"

Speaking in the video, Swadha said, "I mean, here, even Europeans will say hi to you, they'll say bye, they'll say hello. But Indians won't say hi, bye, or hello to you. On top of that, they will make such an unpleasant face upon seeing you, as if you've gotten their property transferred to your name. Brother, why is it like this? I mean, if our own people won't respect our own people, then who else will? I mean, I always pass a smile whenever I see someone. But when the person in front of you doesn't do it, then you also feel like, 'Why even bother doing it?' So, I feel that Indians should at least give this much respect to other Indians—that they at least say hi, hello, or just pass a smile. Even if there's no time to say hi or hello, they can still pass a smile."

An Indian woman in Germany has sparked a discussion online after sharing her observation about how Indians behave when they come across fellow Indians abroad. In a video shared on Instagram, the woman, identified as Swadha, said she often finds Europeans more warm and welcoming in everyday interactions than Indians.

Internet reacts to her observation The video prompted several reactions from social media users, with many sharing similar experiences from different countries. One user wrote, "This is so true. I have noticed the same thing in Germany. Sometimes strangers from other countries are warmer than our own people."

(Also read: Indian man in Europe says people value life after 5 pm over promotions: ‘Nobody glorifies working late’)

Another user said, "I always smile at Indians when I see them abroad, but most of the time they look away. It feels awkward after a point."

A third person commented, "Maybe some people are just shy or afraid of being judged. But yes, a smile costs nothing."

Another user wrote, "This happens in the UK too. Europeans greet you casually, but Indians often act like they did not see you."

HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)