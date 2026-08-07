57,000 names to be dropped from Bengal housing scheme beneficiaries list after SIR

At least 57,000 names will be removed from the list of beneficiaries of Awas Yojana (housing scheme) in West Bengal because they were already struck off from the electoral rolls during the special intensive revision (SIR) in 2025, state panchayat and rural development minister Dilip Ghosh said on Thursday. “Of the three million beneficiaries, who have received the funds, around 12,500 individuals are not eligible for the scheme", said Ghosh. (File Photo/ PTI)

“Around 9.1 million names have been struck off from the voters’ list during SIR in the state. Of these, around 57,000 people received assistance under the awas yojana. They are not eligible to avail this fund and their names will be struck off,” said Ghosh.

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He was speaking at an administrative programme at the state secretariat where chief minister Suvendu Adhikari handed over cheques and transferred funds directly to the bank accounts of around 1.02 million beneficiaries of the state’s housing scheme.

“Of the three million beneficiaries, who have received the funds, around 12,500 individuals are not eligible for the scheme. They received the funds illegally. Action is being initiated against them and further enquiry is being done. We have already started the process to recover the funds from around 1,000 such beneficiaries,” said Ghosh.

The Centre had stopped releasing funds to the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) following allegations related to nepotism and financial irregularities in 2022. The previous TMC government headed by Mamata Banerjee launched a parallel scheme “Banglar Bari” with its own funds in 2024.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after coming to power in May this year, conducted a survey to weed out fake names. On Thursday, 1,020,370 beneficiaries were handed over the second instalment of ₹60,000 each. Verification for the remaining beneficiaries was underway, officials said. The name of the scheme was also changed from Banglar Bari to Paschim Banga Awas Yojana.