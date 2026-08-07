France responds to India's request on Rafale jets, ₹3.25 lakh Cr deal advances

France has responded to a letter of request (LOR) sent by the defence ministry with a techno-commercial offer for 114 Rafale fighter jets to sharpen the Indian Air Force’s combat edge, marking the next step in a deal expected to be worth ₹3.25 lakh crore, officials aware of the matter said on Thursday. A view of the Rafale multirole fighter aircraft before Exercise Pitch Black 2026, in Darwin. (File Photo/ANI)

The French government submitted its proposal to the defence ministry on July 29, paving the way for negotiations on the government-to-government deal to begin, the officials said. India sent the LOR in May, as HT previously reported.

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Defence Acquisition Council's approval In February, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) — India’s apex military procurement body — cleared the purchase of military hardware worth ₹3.6 lakh crore, including 114 Rafale jets under the MRFA (multi-role fighter aircraft) programme. The council’s acceptance of the necessity for new fighters was the first step in the procurement process.

Under the MRFA model being considered, the Rafales will be made in India by French plane maker Dassault Aviation and a local partner. France is expected to supply 20 Rafale jets in fly-away condition while the remaining will be made in India. Discussions have been held with France regarding the localisation of the Rafales to be manufactured in India, the integration of local weapons and other India-specific requirements.

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Recommendations for enhancing Air Force capability Quicker induction of fighter jets, mid-air refuelers, and airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) systems topped the recommendations an empowered committee made last year for enhancing the IAF’s capability. The air force has around 30 fighter squadrons compared to an authorised strength of 42.5.

Current operations of Rafale fighter jets The IAF already operates 36 Rafale fighter jets bought from France at a cost of ₹59,000 crore. Some of the air force’s Rafales were among the fighter jets used during Operation Sindoor in early May 2025 — India’s strikes on terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

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