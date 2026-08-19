What caused the freak gas tank explosion that killed 3 at Delhi CNG station?

Three people were killed, and some others were injured after a gas tank of a truck exploded at a CNG station in outer Delhi's Tikri Kalan on Wednesday, prompting police to call a team from Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) for an inspection. The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the incident at 3:37pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (ANI/HT)

The three victims were staffers at the CNG station, and one of them was filling the gas tank when it exploded.

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The truck's driver and others standing nearby were minorly injured in the incident, authorities said. The Delhi Fire Service said it received a call about the incident at 3:37pm, following which six fire tenders were rushed to the spot.