‘We are being defamed’: Man who became dog to protest over stray menace in MP's Khandwa
The man defended dogs against allegations that they were responsible for an increase in attacks, arguing that a lack of food was forcing them to chase people.
In a bizarre protest, opposition leader in the municipal corporation of Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa - Deepak Mullu Rathore - brought a man wearing a dog mask to a public hearing to lodge a complaint over alleged lapses in the sterilisation of stray dogs.
Visuals from the civic office on Tuesday went viral on social media as a large crowd gathered to witness the demonstration.
In his complaint, Rathore demanded an investigation into the corporation’s funds and procedures related to the sterilisation of stray dogs, news agency PTI reported.
Through the symbolic protest, Rathore sought to draw the administration’s attention to the issue and demanded action against those allegedly responsible for lapses in the sterilisation drive.
“If government funds are misused in the name of sterilisation, the entire matter should be investigated impartially and action should be taken against the culprits,” Rathore told PTI.
‘Seek justice for dogs’
The man wearing the dog mask said he was protesting to seek justice. He claimed dogs were being defamed while the actual problem lay with the Nagar Nigam, alleging that funds were being received for sterilisation but the procedure was not being carried out, resulting in a rise in the stray dog population.
“I did this for justice. We are being defamed, but the real fault lies with the Nagar Nigam. They are committing corruption in our name, corruption in the name of sterilising us. They received funds in the name of sterilising us, but no sterilisation was done and it led to a rise in our population,” he told ANI news agency.
He also defended dogs against allegations that they were responsible for an increase in attacks, arguing that a lack of food was forcing them to chase people.
“People feel that we bite them, but we are not at fault. Earlier, we used to get something to eat, but that doesn't happen anymore. So, we will obviously chase after people. We demand justice from the Collector. Strict action should be taken against those who are siphoning off funds in our name and defaming us. I know I went viral. I am confident that I will get justice,” he said.
Additional Collector Kashiram Badole told reporters that some people attended the public hearing wearing dog masks and submitted complaints alleging that funds allocated for dog sterilisation had been misappropriated.
A committee will be formed to probe the matter and bring the facts to light, he added.
Regions like Punjab and Delhi-NCR have been mandated to remove stray dogs from high-footfall public places, educational institutions, and transport hubs over increasing dog bite cases.
This has sparked a continuous debate between resident welfare associations and animal activists.
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