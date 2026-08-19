‘We are being defamed’: Man who became dog to protest over stray menace in MP's Khandwa

In a bizarre protest, opposition leader in the municipal corporation of Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa - Deepak Mullu Rathore - brought a man wearing a dog mask to a public hearing to lodge a complaint over alleged lapses in the sterilisation of stray dogs. Khandwa Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Deepak Mullu Rathore argues with a municipal official while a supporter dressed in a dog costume sits beside him (PTI Photo) Visuals from the civic office on Tuesday went viral on social media as a large crowd gathered to witness the demonstration. In his complaint, Rathore demanded an investigation into the corporation’s funds and procedures related to the sterilisation of stray dogs, news agency PTI reported.

Through the symbolic protest, Rathore sought to draw the administration’s attention to the issue and demanded action against those allegedly responsible for lapses in the sterilisation drive. “If government funds are misused in the name of sterilisation, the entire matter should be investigated impartially and action should be taken against the culprits,” Rathore told PTI. ‘Seek justice for dogs’ The man wearing the dog mask said he was protesting to seek justice. He claimed dogs were being defamed while the actual problem lay with the Nagar Nigam, alleging that funds were being received for sterilisation but the procedure was not being carried out, resulting in a rise in the stray dog population. “I did this for justice. We are being defamed, but the real fault lies with the Nagar Nigam. They are committing corruption in our name, corruption in the name of sterilising us. They received funds in the name of sterilising us, but no sterilisation was done and it led to a rise in our population,” he told ANI news agency.