Netflix’s September 2025 anime slate brings back fan-favorites, bold new originals

Netflix will be delivering its most ambitious anime schedule to date this September. With multiple original titles, global streaming debuts, and the return of cult favorites, the platform is firmly positioning itself as a key player in the anime streaming world. Here is a list of some of the upcoming anime shows on the streaming platform, as per What’s on Netflix. Sakamoto Days will continue to air on Netflix in September 2025.(@NetflixAnime/X)

Pokemon Concierge Part 2

Back at the Pokemon resort, Haru and Psyduck help new Pokemon guests unwind in the beautifully stop-motion animated Pokemon Concierge. The show has only four new episodes, but fans are eager for more of the heartwarming slice-of-life storytelling. The anime will be released on September 4.

Also read: American Ninja Warrior Season 18 announced: Host, cast and everything we know so far

The Fragrant Flower Blooms with Dignity

After much delay, the romantic drama is finally landing on Netflix. Set in two rival high schools, the series follows a gentle pastry-loving teen and a refined girl defying their schools’ social barriers to form an unlikely friendship. The show will be out on September 7.

New weekly anime on Netflix

Dan Da Dan, Season 2

New Episodes: Thursdays until September 18

Momo and Okarun’s supernatural adventure continues in the Evil Eye Arc. Ghosts, aliens, and hormonal chaos collide in this shonen cult hit.

Sakamoto Days, Season 2

New Episodes: Mondays until September 22

The former assassin turned dad must once again protect his family from the shadows of his past. This series is action-packed and heartfelt.

Also read: Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 Episode 15: Release date, time, where to watch and more

One Piece: Egghead Island Arc, Part 2

New Episodes: Saturdays

Luffy faces Admiral Kizaru as the Navy descends on Egghead Island. With Dr. Vegapunk and Bonney involved, the Straw Hats' escape is anything but easy.

FAQs

Q: What are the top 10 anime on Netflix right now?

A: Titles like One Piece, Dan Da Dan, Pokémon Concierge, Sakamoto Days, and The Grimm Variations are currently trending. Rankings vary by region.

Q: Which anime is available on Netflix?

A: Netflix offers a wide selection, including shonen, slice-of-life, romance, sci-fi, and dark fantasy titles. Popular picks include Gundam, My Hero Academia, Naruto, Demon Slayer, and Death Note.

Q: What are the top 10 most viewed anime?

A: While Netflix doesn’t publish detailed viewership numbers, hits like Pokémon Concierge, One Piece, My Hero Academia, and The Seven Deadly Sins regularly top viewer charts.

Q: What is the #1 anime ever?

A: While subjective, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Attack on Titan, One Piece, and Demon Slayer are often considered top-tier based on popularity, critical acclaim, and cultural impact.