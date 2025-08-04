Oho Enthan Baby OTT release date: Where and when to stream latest Tamil romantic drama in Hindi and Telugu

Oho Enthan Baby, the Tamil romantic drama starring actors Rudra, Mithila Palkar, and Vishnu Vishal, is heading towards OTT premiere. The makers have already announced that Netflix has bagged the post-theatrical streaming rights of the film. If you would like to watch the Tamil film in Telugu and Hindi, you can stream it on Netflix from August 8. A still from Oho Enthan Baby

Oho Enthan Baby OTT release date: Where and when to stream Rudra and Mithila Palkar’s film

Tamil cinema is slowly getting past its violence and action-oriented phase of films with other genres like feel-good and romance being explored. One such is the 2025 Tamil film Oho Enthan Baby, a romantic drama starring Vishnu Vishal’s younger brother Rudra in his debut, while Hindi actor Mithila Palkar. The latter made her first Tamil outing with the film. For those who missed watching the film in theatres, Oho Enthan Baby will stream on Netflix from August 8. For non-Tamil audience, the film will also be available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada as well.

Oho Enthan Baby is about an aspiring filmmaker whose romantic endeavors growing up have met with vain. However, when he goes to pitch a story to actor Vishnu Vishal (who is playing himself), he narrates his own tale of relationship with his former lover. The rest of the film is about what happened to the estranged leads and if he gets to do his debut film. If you are looking for something romantic with emotional elements and comedy, then Oho Enthan Baby should be on your this weekend’s watch.

The film is directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, also known as Five Star Krishna, the film features a cast of known faces. Anju Kurian, Mysskin, Redin Kingsley, Karunakaran, Geetha Kailasam, Balaji Sakthivel, Sujatha Babu, Nirmal Pillai, Nivashini, Arun Kurian, Vijayasarathy, Kasthuri, Vaibhavi Tandle, among others are part of the cast. Jen Martin has scored the music.

Meanwhile, as you wait for Oho Enthan Baby to stream, some of the best Tamil romantic dramas are available via OTTplay Premium. You can stream Manikandan’s Lover which is on toxic relationships, 96 featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Nithya Menen and about two childhood sweethearts meeting at college reunion, Yaaradi Nee Mohini, a love triangle starring Dhanush and Nayanthara, 2K Love Story which concentrates on modern-day relationships, and more.