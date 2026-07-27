Screenings of Jana Nayagan halted in Chennai over minors watching A-rated Vijay film; arguments break out
Videos have surfaced on social media showing parents getting into arguments with theatre management over not being allowed to take their children.
H Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan finally hit screens on July 23 after a 7-month delay. Fans who have been waiting for a long time to watch Vijay’s final film, despite the A-rating by the CBFC, have been causing delayed and cancelled screenings across Chennai. Videos show fights breaking out between fans and theatre management over taking minors to the shows.
Jana Nayagan screenings halted over minors
An Instagram user who booked a screening of Jana Nayagan at PVR AMPA Mall, Chennai, posted a video stating that her show was halted for nearly an hour because parents had brought children to the film. The audience waited as an argument broke out between the parents and the theatre management, only resolved after a refund was promised. The video also shows policemen intervening and asking those accompanying the minors to leave with them.
Another Instagram user claimed that a screening of Jana Nayagan was halted at Palavaram PVR Grand due to a fight between the theatre management and those who were not allowed to enter the show. Police could be seen intervening here, too, as the audience member claimed there was an issue regarding refunding money to those not allowed to watch the film. Numerous people could be seen standing at the box office counter with little kids in tow, trying to get refunds for the film.
Many on the internet opined that it was not the theatres’ fault but the parents’ for bringing children to the show. “Parents knew this was an A certificate... The theatre has to follow rules or else their license will be cancelled,” commented one person. “The audacity to argue. It's a freakin Adults only movie,” wrote another. “Today same issue at pvr 9.05 started at 9.30 audi 6,” commented one person. “Same Issue happened today at Ampa Sky one Audi 6 G18,” wrote another, mentioning how similar issues were cropping up in other theatres.
About Jana Nayagan
Vinoth’s Jana Nayagan is an adaptation of Anil Ravipudi’s 2023 hit Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari. It stars Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol in lead roles, with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, and others playing key roles. The film tells the story of a former prisoner who brings up a little girl to fight her phobias and achieve her childhood dream. They also find themselves fighting against someone from their past and trying to save the country in the midst of it all.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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