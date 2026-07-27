Aadarsha Kutumbam: Srinidhi Shetty, 33, calling Venkatesh, 65, ‘nanna’, sparks confusion in his first look as Chittibabu
Adarsha Kutumbam: Trivikram Srinivas' next film after Guntur Kaaram stars Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles. Take a look.
Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is returning to the big screen two years after the Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela-starrer Guntur Kaaram failed to make a mark. Adarsha Kutumbam: House No 47, stars Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. However, Venkatesh’s first look as ‘man of the house’ Chittibabu has caused some confusion.
Venkatesh’s first look as Chittibabu in Trivikram Srinivas film
The makers dropped a 1-minute video on Monday to introduce Venkatesh as Chittibabu. The video shows Ravi Babu’s character, Bujji, showing him and Srinidhi’s Swarna to a new home. Swarna is excited about the AC in the kitchen and the washing machine, making things easier for Chittibabu.
Even as Bujji keeps looking at him, seemingly shocked that a man would do household work over a woman, Chittibabu says, “Yes, I am the man of the house. No need to turn your head every time, you will hurt your neck. I like taking care of everything myself, understand? I don’t like others doing it.” Bujji remarks, “I understand. She doesn’t know how to do anything, so you do it.”
Nara Rohith’s character remarks that they’re an ‘adarsha kutumbam’ (ideal family), but the video soon cuts to Venkatesh, Srinidhi and some kids looking out of a train with blood smeared on them. It hints that the family might be capable of more than what they seem on the surface.
Fans confused by Srinidhi Shetty’s dialogue; say it looks like Anil Ravipudi film
The glimpse had a varied reaction from the audience, with some confused by Srinidhi’s dialogue and others remarking that it looks like an Anil Ravipudi film. In the video, Swarna calls Chittibabu ‘nanna’, which can mean both ‘father’ and a term of endearment. Given their age difference, fans were initially confused whether she plays his wife or daughter.
“Ee first look ki Srinidhi shetty venky ni nanna adam m Anna sambandam unda guruji (Is there any corelation between this first look and Srinidhi Shetty calling Venky ‘nanna’?),” wrote one confused X (formerly Twitter) user. Another wondered if she was referring to Bujji as ‘nanna’, but many pointed out that wasn’t the case. “Srinidhi Calling Venky mama "Nanna"?? Idhi Real 'nanna' (father) na? Leka Couples nicknames ga piluchukuney 'nanna' naa?? (Srinidhi called Venky ‘nanna’. Does she mean her father? Or is it their couple nickname?)”
Some thought the glimpse looked more like Ravipudi’s comedy films than Trivikram’s own style. “Anil ravipudi ki neeku entanna difference (What’s the difference between you and Anil Ravipudi brother?)” asked one fan. “Congrats Anil ravipudi,’ joked another. “is this ghost directed by anil ravipudi,” questioned one X user.
Adarsha Kutumbam is slated for release on October 2. Srinidhi’s first look as Swarma will be out on Tuesday.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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