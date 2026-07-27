Aadarsha Kutumbam: Srinidhi Shetty, 33, calling Venkatesh, 65, ‘nanna’, sparks confusion in his first look as Chittibabu

Filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas is returning to the big screen two years after the Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela-starrer Guntur Kaaram failed to make a mark. Adarsha Kutumbam: House No 47, stars Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. However, Venkatesh’s first look as ‘man of the house’ Chittibabu has caused some confusion. Venkatesh and Srinidhi Shetty play the leads in Trivikram Srinivas' Adarsha Kutumbam.

Venkatesh’s first look as Chittibabu in Trivikram Srinivas film The makers dropped a 1-minute video on Monday to introduce Venkatesh as Chittibabu. The video shows Ravi Babu’s character, Bujji, showing him and Srinidhi’s Swarna to a new home. Swarna is excited about the AC in the kitchen and the washing machine, making things easier for Chittibabu.

Even as Bujji keeps looking at him, seemingly shocked that a man would do household work over a woman, Chittibabu says, “Yes, I am the man of the house. No need to turn your head every time, you will hurt your neck. I like taking care of everything myself, understand? I don’t like others doing it.” Bujji remarks, “I understand. She doesn’t know how to do anything, so you do it.”

Nara Rohith’s character remarks that they’re an ‘adarsha kutumbam’ (ideal family), but the video soon cuts to Venkatesh, Srinidhi and some kids looking out of a train with blood smeared on them. It hints that the family might be capable of more than what they seem on the surface.