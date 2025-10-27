Sreeleela has a ball at KGF DOP Bhuvan Gowda's wedding with Yash, Prashanth Neel, Srinidhi Shetty. Watch

Actor Sreeleela recently attended the wedding of KGF cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda and Nikitha. She posted pictures from the ceremony on her Instagram account, which show her having a ball with director Prashanth Neel and actor Srinidhi Shetty. Take a look. Sreeleela with Prashanth Neel and his wife, Likitha, at Bhuvan Gowda's wedding.

Sreeleela has a ball at Bhuvan-Nikitha’s wedding

Sreeleela posted numerous pictures from Bhuvan and Nikitha’s wedding on her Instagram, which also feature her mother, Swarnalatha. One picture shows her posing for a picture with her sunglasses on while drinking coconut water, and another shows her whipping out her phone to take pictures at the wedding. She also posted a picture with Prashanth and his wife, Likitha, at the wedding, in addition to a group picture with Srinidhi on her Instagram stories.

The wedding photographers also gave an inside look at Bhuvan and Nikitha’s star-studded wedding by posting pictures and a video. One of the pictures shows Sreeleela clicking the couple’s pics and later posing with them for a photo. Another shows Yash, Srinidhi, and other guests at the wedding, with the crowd surrounding the couple for a group picture. Yash is also seen blessing the couple in the video they posted. Numerous fans left comments under the post, wishing the couple a happy married life.

Recent work

This year, Sreeleela starred in Robinhood and Junior. Her upcoming film, Mass Jathara, starring Ravi Teja, is set to be released in theatres on October 31. She also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh in Telugu, Parasakthi in Tamil, and a yet-to-be-titled film with Karthik Aaryan lined up in Hindi, which marks her debut in Bollywood.

Prashanth last directed the 2023 Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire in Telugu and wrote the story for Bagheera in Kannada. He is now shooting a yet-to-be-titled film with Jr NTR and has Salaar Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam. Yash, who was last seen in the KGF films, will soon star in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in Kannada and Ramayana in Hindi.