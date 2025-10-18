Ranveer Singh and Sreeleela's 150-crore ad first look out: Watch Agent Ching Attack

Actor Ranveer Singh is back in an action avatar and no, we are not talking about his upcoming movie, Dhurandhar. The actor shared a short teaser for a new ad he has shot for food brand Chings. Ranveer Singh has shared the teaser for a new ad for food brand Chings.

A fiery new ad

The ad, which HT recently reported was made on a budget of ₹150 crore, stars Ranveer as a spy agent. Sreeleela plays the heroine and Bobby Deol is an evil professor. Atlee has directed the ad, much in the style of his last hit, Jawan (2023). The full version will be out on Sunday, October 19.

Watch the ad here:

According to an industry source, “The ad campaign for Ching’s Desi Chinese, featuring Ranveer Singh, Bobby Deol and Sreeleela directed by Atlee, is being made on a massive budget of around ₹150 crore. This alone makes it one of the biggest ad campaigns ever executed, featuring celebrated stars and a huge budget.”

About the ad and Ranveer

With a budget of around ₹150 crore, the ad has reportedly surpassed the cost of several recent full-length Bollywood films. For instance, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava was made on a ₹130 crore budget. The biographical drama went on to become a blockbuster, earning over ₹600 crore in India. The ad also outpriced films like Raid 2 ( ₹120 crore), Stree 2 ( ₹60 crore), and Saiyaara ( ₹45 crore).

Ranveer Singh has previously appeared in several commercials for Ching’s Desi Chinese, including a short film directed by Rohit Shetty. He also featured in an Instant Noodles ad alongside Tamannaah Bhatia.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal. The lyrical video for the title track, released on October 16, received positive responses. Dhurandhar is slated to hit theatres on December 5. Ranveer was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again, which also starred Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff.