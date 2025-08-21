Over 100 crew members of Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar hospitalised due to food poisoning in Leh: Report

A recent health scare on the sets of Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film Dhurandhar in Leh has sparked concern, with over 100 crew members reportedly hospitalised on August 17 due to mass food poisoning. The affected individuals were rushed to Sajal Narbu Memorial (SNM) Hospital after experiencing severe abdominal pain, vomiting, and headaches. Dhurandhar is set to hit the theatres on 5 December.

What happened on the set

While initial rumours blamed poor food quality and budget cuts, an insider close to the production has now clarified the situation. Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the source denied any negligence on the part of the film’s production team and revealed that local authorities have confirmed a broader chicken contamination issue affecting the region.

“This is one of the biggest films in production right now. Why would there be any need for cost-cutting at all? Leh is an incredibly difficult terrain to shoot. This is a unit of over 300 people. There was a local contamination issue which led to this,” the insider said. “It is horrible that such ridiculous rumours are floating.”

The source also stressed that health, hygiene, and safety have always been treated as top priorities on the set. In response to the incident, the production has implemented stricter food supplier checks and additional precautions, and the unit has since resumed filming.

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, which is currently in its final leg of shooting, is expected to wrap its Leh schedule by mid-September before returning to Mumbai. Dhurandhar is an upcoming spy action thriller written, directed, and co-produced by Aditya Dhar.

Backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar. The ensemble cast includes Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and Sara Arjun. Dhurandhar is set to hit theatres on 5 December 2025.