Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu trailer: Chiranjeevi tries hard to woo Nayanthara, Venkatesh makes ‘mass entry’. Watch

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu trailer: The trailer for Anil Ravipudi’s upcoming comedy film, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG), with Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, was released on Sunday evening. The Sankranthi release, which will see Venkatesh in a cameo role, seems to follow Ravipudi’s trademark formula. Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara star in Anil Ravipudi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu trailer

The two-minute forty-second-long trailer of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu introduces Chiranjeevi as a RAW agent and National Security Advisor. But he seems to be leading a life of domesticity now, where he’s washing clothes and cooking. However, he soon goes from shirts and lungis to suits when he gets into action mode and begins kicking some butt.

Nayanthara is soon introduced as the ‘dynamic lady’ Sashirekha, with whom he falls in love and softens towards. The trailer shows her giving him a run for his money for some unknown reason, with Chiranjeevi’s titular character soon transitioning from romance to pleading as he tries hard to woo her. Ravipudi even writes a tired old marriage joke in his trademark style.

While the trailer hints that there’s more for Shankara and Sashirekha to battle than their egos, it also hints at the cameo by Venkatesh, who gives a ‘mass entry’. It ends with the two veteran actors trading banter about switching from mass roles to family movies and vice versa.

About Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Sahu Garapati and Sushmita Konidela, with S Krishna and AS Prakash as executive producers, MSVPG is Ravipudi’s first film with both Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara. The film features music by Bheems Ceciroleo and also stars Catherine Tresa, VTV Ganesh, Harsha and others in pivotal roles.

Ahead of launching the film’s trailer, the team, including Ravipudi, visited Tirupati to seek blessings. The film will be released in theatres on January 12 for Sankranthi. It will clash with Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and several other films at the box office.