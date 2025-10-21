South stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Nagarjuna, Venkatesh ring in Diwali together. See pics

South stars Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Nagarjuna and Venkatesh rang in Diwali together on Monday evening in Hyderabad. Chiranjeevi took to social media to give a glimpse of their celebration together, with fans calling his bond with them ‘true camaraderie’. Take a look at the pictures he posted. Chiranjeevi rang in Diwali with Venkatesh, Nagarjuna and Nayanthara in Hyderabad.

Chiranjeevi’s star-studded Diwali

It appears that Chiranjeevi’s Diwali bash this year not only featured the rest of his family but also his closest friends from the film industry. One picture the actor shared showed him posing with Venkatesh and Nagarjuna. Another showed him handing over gifts to both the actors and their families on Diwali. One sweet picture shows him holding Nayanthara close as he gifts her a shell.

Posting these pictures, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Very delighted to have celebrated the Festival of Lights with my dear friends, #Nagarjuna, @venkateshdaggubati and my co-star @nayanthara along with our families. Moments like these fill the heart with joy and remind us of the love, laughter, and togetherness that make life truly bright.”

Fans were thrilled to see the stars spend the day together. One of them commented, “Awe (heart emoji) this is true camaraderie.... newcomers will imbibe a lot from you annayya (elder brother).” Another wrote, “These three heroes have made the biggest contribution in taking the Telugu film industry forward.” Some fans even spotted a photo of Ram Charan as Sitaramaraju in RRR hung on the wall in one of the pictures.

Recent work

Chiranjeevi was last seen in the 2023 films Waltair Veerayya and Bhola Shankar. He will soon star in a socio-fantasy film named Vishwambhara with Trisha Krishnan as his co-star. Nayanthara and he are starring in Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. Chiranjeevi also has films lined up with Srikanth Odela and Bobby.

This year, Nagarjuna starred in Kuberaa and Coolie. He has yet to announce his upcoming films. Venkatesh is yet to announce his upcoming projects and was last seen in Sankranthiki Vasthunam this year. Nayanthara will soon star in Dear Students and Patriot in Malayalam, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in Kannada and Mookuthi Amman 2, Mannangatti Since 1960, Hi and Rakkayie in Tamil.