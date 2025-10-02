Patriot teaser out: Mamootty and Mohanlal perform death-defying action sequences in this espionage thriller

Patriot teaser: The much-awaited teaser of Patriot was unveiled on Thursday, marking the explosive reunion of Malayalam cinema legends Mammootty and Mohanlal after nearly 16 years. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan and produced by Anto Joseph, the film promises to be a cinematic spectacle, blending espionage, action, and patriotism. Patriot promises an intense cinematic experience. It features a thrilling espionage plot and a powerhouse cast, including Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Revathy.

Patriot teaser out

The Patriot teaser sets the tone for an intense thriller. The story revolves around a retired JAG officer, portrayed by Mammootty, who is wrongfully framed for espionage. Determined to clear his name and protect the nation, he embarks on a covert mission. Joining him in this high-stakes operation is Mohanlal, playing a battle-hardened armed forces operative.

Tension rises as Fahadh Faasil’s character appears deeply concerned about the two joining forces, hinting at a complex narrative filled with power struggles and intrigue. The teaser also introduces Nayanthara and Revathy in pivotal roles, adding further weight to an already powerhouse cast.

The film also marks Mammootty’s official return to the big screen after an 8-month break due to health concerns. On Tuesday, the superstar resumed filming in Hyderabad, reuniting with fans and colleagues to take on one of his most anticipated roles in recent years.

The buzz around Patriot is further amplified by endorsements from industry giants. Bollywood icons Salman Khan and Kamal Haasan shared the teaser on their social media platforms.

Fans react: A mix of awe and critique

One fan wrote, "Mammootty and Mohanlal—the CEOs of Malayalam cinema—are finally back together. This is the return of the kings. Dear Indian cinema, take this!”

Another commented, "Is this a Hollywood movie? The scale, the cast, the intrigue, everything looks grand.”

However, not all feedback was glowing. Some viewers felt the teaser lacked punch. “It could’ve gone for a massy cut with a more powerful score. The action looks good, but the music doesn’t hit hard enough," wrote a social media user.

Another added, "Even with Mohanlal and Mammootty, the teaser felt underwhelming. Not a hype-raiser just yet.”

With a stellar ensemble cast featuring Kunchako Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara, and Revathy, Patriot is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious Malayalam films to date. The film is expected to be released sometime next year.