Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 Episode 15: Release date, time, where to watch and more

Part 2 of Sakamoto Days Season 1 is based on Yuto Suzuki’s manga and animated by TMS Entertainment and continues its intense weekly drop on Netflix with episode 15 arriving on August 4, 2025. Fans have been streaming Part 2 since it began on July 14, with one new episode releasing every Monday. Part 1 of Sakamoto Days had 11 episodes, and it premiered back in January. Since then, the anime has been topping charts. Sakamoto Days episode 15 all set to drop this Monday.(Netflix)

Sakamoto Days episode 15 release time

Episode 15 goes live at 6:00 AM PST / 9:00 AM EST / 4:30 PM BST, matching Netflix’s global release schedule for the series. This installment follows hot on episode 14, which aired July 28. Sakomoto Days Part 2 will include a total of 11 episodes, bringing the entire season to 22 episodes in 2025, as per GameRadar.

Sakamoto Days episode 15 plot

Episode 15 is expected to feature a pivotal showdown between Taro Sakamoto and Apart at Tokyo Tower, raising stakes in the ongoing conflict involving Sakamoto's crew, The Order, and antagonist Slur (also known as X).

More about Sakamoto Days

Season 1 Part 2 has been praised for blending action, comedy, and emotional moments, while topping Netflix’s global charts for over ten weeks. The series has drawn attention for its strong voice cast, including Tomokazu Sugita (Sakamoto), Nobunaga Shimazaki (Shin Asakara), and Ayane Sakura (Lu Shaotang). Fans of English dubbing will hear voices like Matthew Mercer and Dallas Liu reprising key characters.

FAQs

Q: Where can I watch Sakamoto Days Part 2?

A: You can watch Sakamoto Days Part 2 on Netflix, where new episodes are released every Monday worldwide.

Q: Is there a season 2 of Sakamoto Days?

A: Not officially yet. The current release is still considered season 1, split into two parts, with Part 2 covering episodes 12 to 22. But fans are hoping for a full season 2 soon.

Q: Is Sakamoto Days episode 2 on Netflix?

A: Yes, episode 2 is available on Netflix, along with all the other episodes of Part 1 and the ongoing Part 2.

Q: Does Sakamoto Days have inappropriate scenes?

A: The show has violence and some intense action, but no strong sexual content.