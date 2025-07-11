Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 to premiere on Netflix soon: Here’s all you need to know

Fans of anime and manga are strapping up for a wild adventure as Sakamoto Days is returning in coming days with more high-octane action and drama. After a successful launch in January, Season 1 Part 2 of the hit anime will begin streaming this July on Netflix with 11 new episodes. Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 is coming out soon on Netflix(@NetflixAnime/X)

Based on a popular manga by Yuto Suzuki, Sakamoto Days follows the story of Taro Sakamoto, a once-unstoppable hitman who leaves behind his violent past after falling in love. After his marriage, he opens a store and devotes himself to a quiet life, but the world of assassins is not done with him yet.

In Part 1, Sakamoto teamed up with Shin Asakura and others to take down deadly assassins sent by a mysterious antagonist known as X. Now, in Part 2, fans can expect even more intense battles with threats escalating and secrets unravelling.

Sakamoto Days Season 1 - Part 2: What to expect?

Netflix has shared a trailer of the anime’s Part 2 on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Prepare yourself for more battles, more danger and more pork buns: Sakamoto Days returns on July 14.”

The latest trailer showcases the high-octane action and teases the new character introductions. The English voice cast will now include Jacob Bertrand (Cobra Kai) as Gaku, a powerful assassin from Sakamoto's distorted past.

Returning cast includes Matthew Mercer as Taro Sakamoto, Dallas Liu as Shin Asakura, Rosalie Chiang as Lu Shaotang, Vinnie Hacker as X (Slur) and Xolo Maridueña, SungWon Cho, and Aleks Le in additional lead roles.

The Japanese voice cast will also include fan-favourite actors, such as Tomokazu Sugita (Sakamoto), Nobunaga Shimazaki (Shin) and Ayane Sakura (Lu).

A Netflix anime hit

After its debut, Sakamoto Days spent 10 straight weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV list. Director Masaki Watanabe told Netflix’s Tudum that the anime strived to maintain the spirit of the original manga. "I want to take all the components unique to the screen, movement, colour, and sound, to make SAKAMOTO DAYS a dynamic and fast-paced anime," Watanabe said.

When and where to watch

Sakamoto Days Season 1 Part 2 is premiering on Netflix on July 14, 2025. All the episodes of the series will be released weekly on Mondays. Much like the first part, this one too will have 11 episodes.

FAQs

What is Sakamoto Days about?

Sakamoto Days is the story of Taro Sakamoto, a retired hitman who re-enters the assassin world to protect his family while hiding his deadly skills behind the face of an ordinary store owner.

When is Sakamoto Days Part 2 releasing?

Sakamoto Days Part 2 begins on July 14, 2025, with new episodes coming out every Monday.

Who are the main English voice actors?

Matthew Mercer (Sakamoto), Dallas Liu (Shin), Vinnie Hacker (X), Rosalie Chiang (Lu), and Jacob Bertrand (Gaku) are among the English cast.

Is Sakamoto Days available globally?

Yes, both Japanese and English dubbed versions are available worldwide on Netflix.