Sakamoto Days Episode 10: Exact release date, where to watch and more

The release date for Sakamoto Days episode 10 has just been announced, and fans are eagerly anticipating what comes next. The previous episode saw Taro Sakamoto engaged in a fierce battle with Kashima, while Shin and Heisuke teamed up to take on Seba. Meanwhile, Lu Shaotang and other members of the lab managed to escape unscathed. The episode also introduced the formidable assassin, Slur, who has clearly raised the stakes by bringing the fight to The Order. Sakamoto Days Episode 10 release date revealed.(@NetflixAnime/X)

Sakamoto Days Episode 10 release date and time

Sakamoto Days episode 9 is set to drop on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 11 pm (JST) in Japan, with a global simulcast ensuring fans worldwide can enjoy the latest episode on the same day. However, due to the differences in time zones, release times will vary by region. To avoid spoilers and make sure you catch the action as soon as it’s available, it is worth checking the specific release schedule for your area.

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 6 am Saturday March 15, 2025 Central Standard Time 8 am Saturday March 15, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 9 am Saturday March 15, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 2 pm Saturday March 15, 2025 Central European Summer Time 3 pm Saturday March 15, 2025 Indian Standard Time 7:30 pm Saturday March 15, 2025 Philippine Time 10 pm Saturday March 15, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Sunday March 16, 2025

Where to watch Sakamoto Days Episode 10?

Fans in Japan can catch the latest episode on Tokyo TV and various local networks. The animation series is also available with anEnglish-subtitled version on Netflix, along with other popular OTT platforms, ensuring that fans around the world won't miss out on the action.

What to expect from Sakamoto Days Episode 10?

Episode 10 of Sakamoto Days is shaping up to be an exciting one, with the Triad making their entrance into the story. As the season builds towards its finale, tensions are rising and the stakes have never been higher. With only a few episodes remaining, fans can expect even more intense battles. Taro Sakamoto will need to sharpen his combat skills to survive the growing threats and protect his family from what is coming next.