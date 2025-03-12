Sakamoto Days Episode 10: Exact release date, where to watch and more
Read to get more details about Sakamoto Days episode 10 before its release.
The release date for Sakamoto Days episode 10 has just been announced, and fans are eagerly anticipating what comes next. The previous episode saw Taro Sakamoto engaged in a fierce battle with Kashima, while Shin and Heisuke teamed up to take on Seba. Meanwhile, Lu Shaotang and other members of the lab managed to escape unscathed. The episode also introduced the formidable assassin, Slur, who has clearly raised the stakes by bringing the fight to The Order.
Sakamoto Days Episode 10 release date and time
Sakamoto Days episode 9 is set to drop on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at 11 pm (JST) in Japan, with a global simulcast ensuring fans worldwide can enjoy the latest episode on the same day. However, due to the differences in time zones, release times will vary by region. To avoid spoilers and make sure you catch the action as soon as it’s available, it is worth checking the specific release schedule for your area.
|Time Zone
|Release Time
|Release Day
|Release Date
|Pacific Standard Time
|6 am
|Saturday
|March 15, 2025
|Central Standard Time
|8 am
|Saturday
|March 15, 2025
|Eastern Standard Time
|9 am
|Saturday
|March 15, 2025
|Greenwich Mean Time
|2 pm
|Saturday
|March 15, 2025
|Central European Summer Time
|3 pm
|Saturday
|March 15, 2025
|Indian Standard Time
|7:30 pm
|Saturday
|March 15, 2025
|Philippine Time
|10 pm
|Saturday
|March 15, 2025
|Australia Central Standard Time
|12:30 am
|Sunday
|March 16, 2025
Where to watch Sakamoto Days Episode 10?
Fans in Japan can catch the latest episode on Tokyo TV and various local networks. The animation series is also available with anEnglish-subtitled version on Netflix, along with other popular OTT platforms, ensuring that fans around the world won't miss out on the action.
What to expect from Sakamoto Days Episode 10?
Episode 10 of Sakamoto Days is shaping up to be an exciting one, with the Triad making their entrance into the story. As the season builds towards its finale, tensions are rising and the stakes have never been higher. With only a few episodes remaining, fans can expect even more intense battles. Taro Sakamoto will need to sharpen his combat skills to survive the growing threats and protect his family from what is coming next.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
