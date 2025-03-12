Justin Bieber and Hailey seek ‘tons of therapy’ amid marriage 'crisis'

Pop star Justin Bieber's marriage to Hailey Bieber has reportedly hit a rough patch, with the couple seeking counselling to address their ongoing issues, sources told RadarOnline. Marriage troubles have long surrounded the pair, who became parents to son Jack Blues last August. Justin and Hailey Bieber are in therapy to address ongoing issues in their marriage. ( (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP))

Justin and Hailey Bieber reportedly consulted a marriage counsellor

According to insiders, the core of the problem lies in Hailey becoming increasingly frustrated with the 31-year-old singer’s childish behaviour. Additionally, it is said that Bieber is struggling with the fallout from the sex scandal involving his former mentor, Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

A source told RadarOnline, “They're doing tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud. This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up. With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed." The source added, "Getting some guidance makes perfect sense."

There were also rumours of Bieber battling drug addiction on February 23, however, the speculations were slammed by the singer’s rep as they said the talks were “absolutely not true.”

Bieber has been in ‘full panic mode’

As previously reported, Justin Bieber has been in "full panic mode" ever since his former mentor, Diddy was arrested six months ago on sex trafficking charges, all of which the rap mogul denies. Reports suggested, at the time, that the Baby singer was "terrified" of potentially being subpoenaed when the disgraced mogul’s case goes to trial, with the looming fear of what could be exposed adding to his anxiety.

This ongoing stress has reportedly sent him into a downward spiral, which is now taking a toll on his six-year marriage to Hailey, as the couple continues to face growing tension. The insider revealed to RadarOnline, “This is all very heavy stuff that Justin is dealing with. It requires expert help and, as his partner, Hailey has to be a part of the equation. So, whenever something comes up, they see their counsellor together."