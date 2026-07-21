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    Mel C Wedding brings in a ‘Spicy’ reunion; deets inside

    Mel C or Sporty Spice’s wedding was a sort of reunion of the spice Girls band bringing together the famous girl band members.

    Published on: Jul 21, 2026, 17:21:10 IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    When Mel C tied the knot with her partner Chris Dingwall in a lavish wedding in the UK on Saturday, all of the Spice Girls attended it except Victoria Beckham. However, her presence was marked by bride’s ivory coloured wedding dress that was designed by Victoria.

    Mel C tied the knot with her partner Chris Dingwall
    Mel C tied the knot with her partner Chris Dingwall

    The satin slip dress embroidered with Lyon lace with a low back was not the only dress with Victoria connect, though. For her private ceremony in Australia, held before the Saturday wedding, Mel C wore a dress borrowed from Victoria., according to ‘something borrowed’ tradition.

    Also Read | Spice Girls reunion at Mel B, Rory McPhee's wedding? Here’s who showed up and who did not

    The Spice Girls at the wedding: Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton on the wedding day
    The Spice Girls at the wedding: Mel B, Mel C, Geri Horner and Emma Bunton on the wedding day

    She also carried a champagne satin clutch bag paired with matching heels. “Melanie is quite minimalist and didn’t want anything too fussy, conceptual or overly complicated – this is all very aligned with what I do,” Beckham told Vogue regarding the dress she created.

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    Home/Htcity/Cinema/Mel C Wedding Brings In A ‘Spicy’ Reunion; Deets Inside
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