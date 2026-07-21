Mel C Wedding brings in a ‘Spicy’ reunion; deets inside

When Mel C tied the knot with her partner Chris Dingwall in a lavish wedding in the UK on Saturday, all of the Spice Girls attended it except Victoria Beckham. However, her presence was marked by bride’s ivory coloured wedding dress that was designed by Victoria. Mel C tied the knot with her partner Chris Dingwall

The satin slip dress embroidered with Lyon lace with a low back was not the only dress with Victoria connect, though. For her private ceremony in Australia, held before the Saturday wedding, Mel C wore a dress borrowed from Victoria., according to ‘something borrowed’ tradition.

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