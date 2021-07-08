Spice Girls mark 25 years since Wannabe release

Every 90s kid remember the Spice Girls as they ultimate pop girl band with their brightly coloured outfits and unique personalities as they set our television screens on fire with hit singles like Wannabe, Holler, Mama, Viva Forever, Stop. The UK-based girl band quickly became popular across the globe and the quintet made up of Victoria Beckham - Posh Spice, Mel B, known as Scary Spice, Emma Bunton - Baby Spice, Mel C - Sporty Spice, and Geri Halliwell (now Horner) - Ginger Spice, went on to sell some 90 million records worldwide.

The former pop band took to their social media accounts recently to celebrate 25 years since the release of their debut single Wannabe on Thursday with heartfelt messages thanking their fans for their continued support in making them one of the most successful girl bands in the world.

An upbeat and empowering track, "Wannabe" was released on July 8, 1996 and soared to the top of music charts around the world.

"Feeling very emotional, what an amazing 25 years it has been," Bunton wrote on Instagram.

"Thanks to our wonderful fans for making 5 girls dreams come true, loving the songs that we wrote, copying our dance routines and embracing our individuality!"

Horner posted old photos of the group and described Wannabe as "the song that changed the lives of five girls from Britain".

To mark the occasion, the band has previously announced they would release a limited edition "Wannabe25" EP on Friday, including the original track, the original demo recording, a remix and a demo of previously unreleased ballad "Feed Your Love". They also launched the #IAmASpiceGirl campaign asking fans to share memories.

The group tweeted, "Wannabe is 25! To celebrate we're releasing a limited edition vinyl and cassette, featuring: Wannabe (original single), Wannabe (Junior Vasquez remix edit), Wannabe (demo) and previously unreleased track 'Feed Your Love'.(sic)"

"We wouldn’t be anywhere without you and can’t thank you enough for all the love we’ve had from all of you for two and a half decades. We’ve all grown up together and we’ve shared so much," Mel B wrote on her Instagram page.

The Spice Girls formed in 1994. Horner left in 1998, while the remaining members went their separate ways in 2000. They got back together for a tour in 2007-2008 and performed at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

The Spice Girls returned as a foursome for a 2019 reunion tour, without Beckham, now a fashion designer who is married to David Beckham.

