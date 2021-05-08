Victoria Beckham reveals how British pop band Spice Girls 'inspired' Beyonce

Lemonade and Single Ladies singer Beyonce is a cultural icon who has inspired generations of people around the world, and it seems yesteryear British pop band Spice Girls inspired the 39-year-old Grammy Award winning singer to go after her dreams. English singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who was part of the Spice Girls as Posh Spice, in a recent conversation revealed that Beyonce once told her that the British girl band "inspired" her to go after her dreams. In a recent conversation on Dear Media's Breaking Beauty podcast, Victoria Beckham shared, "I met Beyonce a few years ago and she actually said to me, 'It was the Spice Girls that inspired me and made me want to do what I do and made me proud to be a girl. I'm proud to be who I am."

The 47-year-old fashion mogul added, "And when someone like Beyonce, who is so iconic and such a strong woman, says that she was inspired by the Spice Girls, I think that that's quite something." According to reports in E!News, Beyonce shared that the fact that the Spice Girls were so unapologetic about who they were is one of the reasons behind their success. Victoria said during the podcast that they did not only inspire Beyonce but a whole generation of young women, saying, "I look at us all, and it makes me smile because we didn't care. Whether it was fashion or beauty, we didn't care. We wore what made us feel good. We weren't worried, 'Is this the newest, coolest?' We set trends because there was no fear."

Victoria also shared that the group was all about accepting who 'you are', and that holds true as all five members of the group - Victoria was Posh Spice in the band, Mel B was Scary Spice, Mel C went as Sporty Spice, Emma Bunton was Baby Spice and red head Gerri Halliwell was dubbed Ginger Spice - were totally different. Victoria shared, "It's okay to be different. Let's not try and change who we are. Let's celebrate who we are. Let's celebrate the fact that we're all different."



