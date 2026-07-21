Thane, Police have cracked the murder case of a 42-year-old private company employee, whose body was found abandoned in a forest area along the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar highway late last month in Thane district, after arresting two of his colleagues, a senior official said on Tuesday. Thane cops arrest 2 colleagues of private firm staffer nearly a month after he was found murdered

The accused, aged 24 and 28, were arrested by the Thane rural police and the Local Crime Branch . According to police, the duo killed their senior co-worker after getting frustrated with his alleged sexual advances towards them.

Talking to reporters here, Superintendent of Police Dr Vinaykumar Rathod gave the details of the investigation and said both accused were produced before a local court which remanded them to police custody till July 24.

"An unidentified body was recovered on June 28 in an isolated forest stretch within the Mamnoli village jurisdiction on the Kalyan-Ahilyanagar road. The perpetrators had dumped the body there in an attempt to destroy evidence after committing the murder.

"The Kalyan Taluka police station immediately registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103 and 238 ," Rathod said.

Six dedicated investigation teams comprising officers and personnel from the LCB and the Kalyan Taluka police station were formed to crack the case, said the SP.

"During the probe, the deceased was identified as a resident of Devgaon village, who was employed at a private company in Murbad town. Through painstaking analysis of CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and the factory premises, along with technical surveillance, our teams zeroed in on his two co-workers," Rathod stated.

The two suspects were taken into custody and subjected to intense interrogation, he maintained.

"During the interrogation, both confessed to the crime, revealing they lured the victim to the isolated forest area and killed him after growing frustrated with his alleged sexual advances towards them. They also looted the gold jewellery he was wearing," Rathod said.

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