Spice Girls reunion at Mel B, Rory McPhee's wedding? Here’s who showed up and who did not

Melanie "Mel B" Brown is officially married to the love of her life. The former Spice Girl, also known as Scary Spice, tied the knot with hairstylist Rory McPhee at The Crypt at St Paul's Cathedral in London on Saturday, July 5. Just like many Spice Girls fans, you also must be wondering: which of the Spice Girls showed up for Mel B’s big day? Mel B marries Rory McPhee in a London ceremony with Emma Bunton in attendance. (Toby Shepheard/PA via AP)(AP)

Only one Spice Girl attended Mel B's wedding

Well, only Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, attended the ceremony in person, as reported by People. She came to support her longtime friend and bandmate. The other girls, while invited, had different reasons for not being there.

Melanie Chisholm (Mel C) could not make it because she was performing at a live concert in Stockholm, Sweden, on the same day. The star was headlining the We Love the 90s & 00s Festival.

Victoria Beckham shared a sweet message for the newlyweds on her Instagram Stories. “Congratulations to you both! We hope you had the most amazing day,” she wrote, sharing Mel B’s wedding post.

Geri Halliwell, also known as Ginger Spice, was the only one who stayed silent publicly. She neither attended nor shared any posts.

Melanie Brown and Rory McPhee’s wedding guest list

Even without the full Spice squad, the guest list was a star-studded affair. Cara Delevingne, Katherine Ryan, and Daisy Lowe attended the dreamy ceremony.

Mel B walked down the aisle with her three daughters, Phoenix, Angel Iris, and Madison, making the moment even more special.

Mel B and Rory McPhee started dating in 2019. But their connection goes further back, Rory was already a close friend of Mel B’s family. In 2022, he popped the question during a romantic getaway, and the rest is history.

FAQs

Q: Which Spice Girls went to Mel B’s wedding?

Only Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) attended Mel B’s wedding in person.

Q: Did Mel C go to Mel B’s wedding?

No, Mel C was busy with a live show in Sweden.

Q: Was Geri Halliwell at Mel B’s wedding?

No, Geri Halliwell didn’t attend and hasn’t commented publicly.

Q: Who is Mel B’s husband?

Mel B is now married to Rory McPhee, a hairstylist and family friend.