Victoria Beckham is living her ‘worst nightmare’ amid feud with son Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham is living her “worst nightmare” amid the ongoing feud with her son, Brooklyn Beckham, and daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, according to a new report by The Sun. The Spice Girls alum has had many “sleepless nights” due to the family drama, which saw her eldest child skip her father, David Beckham's 50th birthday party. The rift between the Beckham family and Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz has deepened, according to a new report(Instagram)

Victoria Beckham living her ‘worst nightmare’ amid Brooklyn, Nicola Peltz rift

The deepening rift between Brooklyn and his family comes after David and Victoria reportedly worked hard to rebuild relations with Peltz after a rumoured feud in 2022. The current situation has taken a toll on the fashion designer. “This is Victoria’s worst nightmare,” a source told the outlet.

“The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights,” the insider further said of Victoria, adding, “It’s been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there’s no denying that there was a family fall-out over their wedding. But Victoria and David have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow.”

The report comes after insiders dished to Page Six that the Beckhams found it “appalling” that Brooklyn chose to snub his father's birthday celebrations. Although the hot sauce entrepreneur and the Lola actress “never go to [Beckham] family events anymore,” David and Victoria “just can't deal with this nonsense anymore,” a source told the outlet.

“In some ways, this is no surprise, but I guess no one could believe they [Brooklyn and Peltz] would actually snub David’s 50th when there were so many events they could have gone to, or ways to spend time with the family … their behavior has been appalling,” the insider added.