Bebe Rexha and Azealia Banks' feud explained as singer reveals emotional pregnancy loss

Azealia Banks sparked a feud with Bebe Rexha after the latter's Met Gala appearance. The 33-year-old rapper openly criticised the Say My Name hitmaker, with a scathing post about her body on X, formerly Twitter on Monday. The social media tirade quickly escalated, with the 35-year-old singer revealing her emotional pregnancy loss. A feud has ignited between Azealia Banks and Bebe Rexha after the former criticised the latter's physical appearance

Inside Bebe Rexha and Azealia Banks' feud

“Sis gives me - hormonal birth control implant or something. It’s giving implanon/nuvaring she needs removed or depo shot that needs to stop happening (I’m not even tryna play her),” Banks wrote alongside a photo of Rexha posing on the blue carpet.

However, Rexha quickly hit back with, “And you might wanna jump on some type of therapy, sis, lexapro worked great for me. something that helps with the deep rooted sadness and chaos you keep projecting. Healing looks good on everyone. Try it.”

She further shared, “Ok I'm gonna go and enjoy my day now Have a good day everyone love you.” In another since-deleted post, Rexha opened up on her health and fertility issues, writing, “I’m so tired of people commenting on my weight.”

“I have PCOS and struggle with infertility. I got pregnant, and it didn’t work out and I’ve been carrying that pain in silence. I never owed anyone that truth, but maybe now you’ll think twice before commenting on any anyone’s body,” Rexha added.

Despite Rexha's sensitive comment, Banks continued her verbal attacks, writing, “B**ch that’s why ur bustin out the bando!!!!! Lexapro LITERALLY made me fat!!! I’m not kidding. And it made depression even worse . :(((”

“I took ssri’s for years and quit in 2019. First citalopram (Celexa) then escitalopram and then stopped and switched to an ashwaghanda + maca + turmeric combo,” she continued in a lengthy post.

The rapper went on, “You should really get off Lexapro lmao, weight gain is a TRADEMARK side effect of Lexapro.”

“And girl I am living my best life in Sweden being an Ortagubben gworlll…. city hopping around Europe working on s**t and giving CARROT JUICE niece. But nah forreal get off that Lexapro and ssri’s in general that’s sooo 1999,” she added.