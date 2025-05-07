2025 Met Gala: 12 athletes who dominated the red carpet with style

The 2025 Met Gala, one of the most prestigious nights in global fashion, unfolded with a spectacular blend of sport and style as some of the world’s top athletes graced the red carpet. This year’s theme—“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”—was a tribute to Black dandyism and individuality in fashion. The dress code, "The Garden of Time," inspired deeply personal, artistic interpretations of tailoring and cultural expression, as reported by FoxNews. British race car driver Lewis Hamilton arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (AFP)

From Olympians to NFL stars, these 12 athletes didn’t just attend—they owned the evening. Here’s a look at the standout appearances:

1. Lewis Hamilton – Formula 1 Icon and Event Co-Chair

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time Formula 1 world champion, took on the role of co-chair and embraced the moment with gravitas and elegance. Dressed in a custom cream-colored Wales Bonner suit, complete with a matching beret and subtle tailoring details, Hamilton embodied the theme’s blend of heritage and high fashion. His continued advocacy for diversity in fashion was both symbolic and sartorial.

2. Simone Biles – Gymnastics Legend

Simone Biles stunned in a dramatic royal blue gown by Harbison Studio. The Olympic champion's look featured voluminous draping and structured shoulders, adding athletic strength to classic elegance. Biles was accompanied by her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, making their red carpet debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

3. Jonathan Owens – NFL Safety

Jonathan Owens, wearing a sharp, classic tuxedo, complemented Biles in both color and presence. His appearance added a quieter contrast to the night's bolder statements, aligning himself with the event’s emphasis on refined tailoring and unity in style.

4. Venus Williams – Tennis Royalty

Venus Williams made a dramatic entrance in a shimmering black strapless gown with sculptural details, once again proving her status as a fashion veteran. Her look seamlessly blended bold femininity with architectural tailoring, in line with this year’s theme.

5. Serena Williams – Grand Slam Queen

Serena Williams arrived in a pale blue Moncler dress that combined sporty elements with regal design. Known for breaking barriers on and off the court, Serena’s look this year was both statement and symbol—redefining what formal fashion can be for athletes.

6. Sha’Carri Richardson – Track Star and Fashion Force

Track and field sensation Sha’Carri Richardson dazzled in a bold, high-slit gown, exuding speed, confidence, and unapologetic glamour. Her ensemble paid homage to movement and rebellion—core to both her sport and her identity.

7. Joe Burrow – NFL Quarterback

In his Met Gala debut, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow wore a tailored black suit with minimalist detail. His quiet confidence and clean styling added a masculine counterpoint to the evening’s elaborate expressions.

8. Gabrielle Thomas – Olympic Medalist

Sprinter Gabrielle Thomas stunned in an asymmetrical gown that channeled strength and symmetry. The Harvard-educated Olympian brought both intellect and athleticism to the carpet, embodying the night’s spirit of personal reinvention.

9. Noah Lyles – World Champion Sprinter

Known for his charisma on the track, Noah Lyles brought that same flair to the red carpet. His look featured a velvet tailored jacket with floral accents—a nod to “The Garden of Time”—while his accessories included a subtle tribute to African-American style history.

10. Flau’jae Johnson – Rising Basketball and Music Star

LSU basketball guard and rapper Flau’jae Johnson stood out as a Gen Z icon-in-the-making. Wearing a bold, futuristic take on suiting, she fused music, sport, and street culture into a single red carpet moment—an unmistakable signal that new voices are shaping the future of fashion.

Some other big sports names that showed up at the MET this year were:

11. Stefon Diggs – NFL Wide Receiver and Style Aficionado

Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs turned heads in a daring, double-breasted lavender ensemble by designer LaQuan Smith. The suit’s exaggerated silhouette and sheer underlay offered a bold reinterpretation of classic menswear, blending flamboyance with finesse.

12. Saquon Barkley – NFL Running Back and Cultural Connector

Newly signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, Saquon Barkley arrived in a deep green velvet tuxedo with botanical embroidery, a subtle nod to “The Garden of Time.” His attire paid tribute not only to the theme but also to his roots, with custom detailing inspired by African patterns.

Why it matters

The 2025 Met Gala affirmed a cultural shift where athletes are not just attendees but active shapers of the fashion conversation. Their looks went beyond aesthetics, highlighting identity, heritage, and power. As sports figures increasingly become fashion influencers, the Met Gala red carpet is evolving into a space where athletic excellence meets artistic vision.