Met Gala 2025: Kiara Advani's Met Gala gown features a golden umbilical cord for her baby, bump takes centre stage

The 2025 Met Gala has turned into a fashion moment for the history books, and among the Bollywood A-listers who made their grand Met Gala debut this year, one star stood out quite literally with glowing grace: Kiara Advani. Making her first-ever appearance at the iconic fundraiser, Kiara stunned onlookers not only with her couture ensemble but also by proudly debuting her baby bump on the global stage. Kiara Advani in custom Gaurav Gupta at the 2025 Met Gala

Kiara's custom umbilical cord gown

Styled by the iconic Anaita Shroff Adajania, mum-to-be Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut in a custom Gaurav Gupta creation — a striking black gown adorned with a metallic breastplate and a flowing white train. At the heart of the look was a symbolic detail: a heart-shaped plaque for her baby, delicately tethered to the breastplate by a golden thread representing the umbilical cord.

Gaurav Gupta, celebrated for his sculptural silhouettes and poetic draping, delivered a design that hugged Kiara’s figure with grace — a tribute to the strength of motherhood. The ensemble brought a futuristic edge to Gupta’s signature fluidity, with the dramatic white cape subtly nodding to fashion journalist André Leon Talley’s iconic 2010 Met Gala look.

Titled Bravehearts, the couture piece paid homage to the spirit of the Black Dandy, a symbol of defiance, elegance, and individuality. With this bold and emotional statement, Kiara and Gupta offered more than fashion, they delivered a message of legacy, strength, and, most importantly, new beginnings.

About the theme

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” celebrates the craft of Black menswear and the artistry of tailoring through the lens of Black designers, both emerging and established. The corresponding dress code, “Tailored for You,” calls for highly personalised interpretations of elegance. While the theme is specific in its historical focus, the gala itself continues to be a space where international fashion can pay tribute, adapt, and reinterpret through personal storytelling, which Kiara’s look did masterfully.

Other Indian stars who walked the famed Met steps today include Shah Rukh Khan in custom Sabyasachi, Diljit Dosanjh in Prabal Gurung, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Balmain. Isha Ambani will also be in attendance, though it is yet to be confirmed if she will be walking the carpet.

But amid all the sparkle and celebrity, Kiara's quiet, maternal confidence stole the spotlight, a reminder that fashion is at its most powerful when it tells a personal story; Kiara’s debut isn’t just fashion-forward, it’s future-forward!