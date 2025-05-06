Kim Kardashian gives furious look to security guard, scolds him for stepping on 2025 Met Gala dress: Watch viral video

Kim Kardashian on Monday night made her way to the 2025 Met Gala, where she shared an awkward moment with a security guard who accidentally stepped on her dress. Kim Kardashian poses during the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute with this year's theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,' in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2025. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

As the 44-year-old founder of Skims and her 11-year-old daughter North West were leaving the upscale Ritz-Carlton hotel in New York City, she was spotted scolding one of her security personnel.

The moment was captured in a now-viral TikTok video, in which the mother of two is seen leaving the hotel to a sea of admirers and photographers when a bodyguard unintentionally slips over the train of her specially designed Chrome Hearts ensemble.

Kardashian shook off the blip with a flip of her hair, seemingly maintaining a serious attitude despite the fact that her wide-brimmed hat partially obscured her face.

It seems that she gave the man a furious look, even though the large brim of her leather fedora obscured the majority of her face.

“Can you watch where you step?” Kardashian allegedly told the guard as per the expert lip reader Nicola Hickling.

Kardashian's sisters attend Met Gala

Kardashian's daughter North West dressed stylishly in cow-print attire for her exit from The Mark. She didn't really enter the Met. North also flaunted her appearance on TikTok, sharing a ton of behind-the-scenes photos of herself and her mother.

Kardashian was flawless as she walked the carpet, focusing all of her energy on showing off her Chrome Hearts leather two-piece, which included a low-dipping skirt and a backless corset top with a crocodile design.

The subject of this year's Met Gala was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” and attendees were asked to wear “Tailored for You.” Kardashian sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner also arrived at the event, wearing Givenchy and Ferragamo outfits, respectively.