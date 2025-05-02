Kim Kardashian in chaos couture to Taylor Swift in manus machina-core: The notoriously WORST Met Gala looks of all time

Kim Kardashian It truly is funny how Kim Kardashian — Skims founder and the holy grail blueprint of the OG internet-attested baddie — finds her name on a list of this sort. But it isn't too baffling that for both the appearances being put under the scanner — 2013 and 2021 — she had ex-husband Kanye West by her side. Kim Kardashian to Taylor Swift: Met Gala's biggest misses from undisputed fashionistas

For 2013's Punk: Chaos to Couture, Kim's silhouette screamed conservative couture, something which should have passed the vibe check for the reigning theme of the year. Well Kim screamed too, literally, all the way back home over the (appropriately) disastrous response the Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy number got. A monotone barrage of overbearing printed roses with no visual breathing space, an unnecessary thigh high slip, the less than bare-basic makeup and even more pointless centre-parted slick locks is NOT Kim's vibe, heavily pregnant or not. As a matter of fact, it should be no one's.

Fast forward to 2021, Kim walked the Met red carpet in all-black Balenciaga. As chic as that sounds, this is the burlap sack of a 'look' if it even qualifies as that, which mirrored then-hubby Kanye's 'aesthetic' (?). In hindsight, it was giving MAJOR Bianca Censori energy, something which Kimmy evidently managed to dodge with her divorce the very next year.

Miley Cyrus

Also a Punk: Chaos to Couture debacle, Miley Cyrus' Marc Jacobs sheer, netted dress left very little to the imagination, though the head full of blonde spikes did more than plenty to take attention off it. Elements-wise, Miley may have technically nailed the look. But the overall pay off, was way off-energy. The look is confusing to the point that we can't even tell if the sour red lips are a visual relief or just adding to the disastrous visual payoff.

Sarah Jessica Parker

If anyone can pull off something camp-core it's Carrie Bradshaw. And in Sarah Jessica Parker's defense, she did carry ALL OF THAT with as much grace as possible — but the Giles Deacon take on chaos to couture is just yet another 2013 Met Gala crash case study. Multi-toned marble prints on a bourgeoning, puffy silhouette, a gold-and-feathers mohawk crown so high she had to LITERALLY sit on her car floor to get to the museum and those (forgive us) monstrous thigh-high plaid boots — the crash and burn does not need any explaining here, but that unnecessary statement necklace thrown on, was the absolute last straw.

Sarah Jessica Parker in Giles Deacon at the Met Gala 2013(Photos: X)

Taylor Swift

A mini on the red carpet is still an unusual pick, though with the right styling and intended visual pay off, the silhouette still has strong potential to hit the mark. Taylor Swift 2016 Met Gala-compliant Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology look but, is the perfect example of why it can go grossly wrong. There was nothing wrong with the halter, holographic silver Louis Vuitton mini with sheaths of black peaking through in cut and texture. But with the crepe-y gladiator heels, messy platinum blonde crop bob and a matte black pout...(yes)...this look was just screaming 'no' from the get go.

Katy Perry

The most recent look on this list, the memes for Katy Perry's human chandelier look were definitely hilarious. And in her defense (again), the theme was Camp: Notes on Fashion. But the Moschino-curated look, straight up, was all camp and absolutely zilch fashion. The artistry, mechanics and drama of it all was of course...appreciable...but the Met Gods demand much more.

In the same breath, we'll take the chandelier over the human burger Katy transformed into for the Met after-party that year, the brain child of Jeremy Scott!

Which Met Gala look over the years has had your jaw on the floor in the worst way possible?