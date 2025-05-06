From Rihanna's Baby Bump to Walton Goggins as Beetlejuice: The best memes from Met Gala 2025

Every year, the Met Gala offers a visual feast of avant-garde fashion—and an all-you-can-eat buffet for meme-makers. The 2025 edition, themed Tailored for You, was no exception. As celebrities descended on the blue carpet in custom creations worthy of museum walls, social media responded with its own brand of couture: cheeky comparisons, pop culture throwbacks, and meme-worthy madness. Walton Goggins, Zendaya and Rihanna at Met Gala 2025

From Rihanna’s headline-making reveal to Zendaya’s hat déjà vu, the internet didn’t miss a stitch. Because at the Met Gala, the tailoring may be bespoke—but the memes? They’re made to order, served hot, and stitched with sarcasm.

Rihanna: Bump, but no bops

The internet loves a surprise, but Rihanna’s third pregnancy reveal came with mixed emotions. While the fashion was flawless, fans couldn’t help but mourn the phantom album that still hasn’t surfaced. “Rihanna, when we said R9, we meant the album… not 9 kids,” one tweet sighed. Another admitted defeat with, “Finding out Rihanna is actually pregnant again and not releasing that album at the Met Gala.”

Zendaya: The hat that launched a thousand theories

Fashion darling Zendaya gave the crowd elegance in a cream suit and matching accessories, but the real scene-stealer? That hat. Eagle-eyed netizens instantly connected it to her 2014 Teen Vogue look featuring an oversized Emporio Armani hat, birthing the now-viral Zendaya theory—an entirely unserious but thoroughly entertaining idea that she’s in an eternal fashion loop.

Teyana Taylor: Disney villain, but make it couture

Teyana Taylor teamed up with Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter for a crimson three-piece suit and sweeping cape that screamed power. Naturally, the internet responded with glee, pointing out the undeniable resemblance to Dr. Facilier from The Princess and the Frog. A villain? Hardly. But dramatic flair? Absolutely.

Barry Keoghan: Beatles biopic or Vatican chic?

Dressed in custom Valentino, Barry Keoghan looked every bit the leading man in waiting. With his role as Ringo Starr in the upcoming Beatles biopic on the horizon, fans had their say: some saw Abbey Road, others saw Conclave. Either way, it was cinematic gold.

Walton Goggins: White Lotus meets Beetlejuice

Making his Met Gala debut, Walton Goggins drew attention not just for his bold ensemble but for walking the carpet the same night as Aimee Lou Wood. Given their rumoured falling-out, the internet was primed for drama. What it got instead was a masterclass in composed co-existence—still meme-worthy, mind you, just less soap opera, more silent film.

Once again, the Met Gala delivered high fashion, and the internet dressed it down—lovingly, of course—with jokes just as tailored as the outfits.