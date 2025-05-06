‘Jab they MET’: Fans dig out Shah Rukh Khan-Priyanka Chopra’s old pics wearing outfits similar to their Met Gala look

Apart from being two of the most adored celebrities of our country, Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are also one of the most sizzling onscreen jodis that Hindi cinema has ever witnessed. So when it was reported that Bollywood’s Baadshah and the OG Desi Girl will be attending the Met Gala 2025, fans were obviously over the moon with joy. Shah Rukh made a stunning debut on the red carpet in all-black, dressed from head to toe in Sabyasachi. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Don’s Junglee Billi aka Priyanka, on the other hand, slayed in a polka-dotted Balmain gown. While their looks were fire, netizens were reminded of similar outfits donned by the two actors in the past.

Soon after Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas set fire to the Met Gala red carpet with their sizzling looks, netizens dug out old pictures of the two. What many found interesting is that in these throwback photographs, probably from film promotions, Shah Rukh is dressed in all black whereas Priyanka has donned a polka-dot dress, very similar to their designer outfits for the 2025 Met Gala. Fans can’t unsee it now and are remembering SRK and PeeCee as the iconic Don and Roma from their 2006 film.

Social media is now going gaga over this coincidence! For instance, one internet user stated, “The actual Jab they "MET" gala,” whereas another wrote, “Dur dur hai lekin paas hai. Srk giving his classic thumbs up pose also. This will just add to their lore.” Another fan joked, “Tell me you’re in love without telling me you’re in love,” while a netizen suggested, “Now this is tea😂 I think they should have just come together for a pic to let people go off of rumours.” Another social media user shared, “Post met pics leaked already?”

Two of Bollywood's finest indeed!