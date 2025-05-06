Priyanka Chopra dazzles in a diamond mini dress at 2025 Met Gala after-party; hangs out with Shakira, Diljit Dosanjh

Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to the Met Gala for the fifth time this year, and yet again she made heads turn as one of the best dressed divas at the event. Accompanied by her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas, PeeCee ate in a custom polka-dotted Balmain gown with the showstopper being a Bvlgari Magnus Emerald Necklace around her neck. Well, another Indian star who looked like true Bollywood royalty was Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh. Much to the delight of fans across the country, an unseen picture of Priyanka and Nick hanging out with Diljit Dosanjh and global sensation Shakira has now surfaced on the internet. Priyanka Chopra slaying at the 2025 Met Gala

This iconic snap starring Nick Jonas, Shakira, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Diljit Dosanjh was shared by celebrity designer Prabal Gurung, who dressed Diljit for his debut at the 2025 Met Gala as well as Shakira. Well, post the starry affair, the celebrities headed to the after-party. A video of Priyanka has now gone viral on the internet, where she slipped into a mini dress and flaunted her perfect curves. What’s so special about the outfit? It looks like PeeCee is covered in diamonds, dazzling like the brightest of them all. She is drop-dead gorgeous!

In the comment section below, netizens are now going gaga over Priyanka as she effortlessly serves lewks! For instance, one social media user gushed, “PC knows how to serve and howwww😍,” whereas another wrote, “There can be no one ever like her. Loved how when she was on the top of stairs all the photographers were still shouting her name.” Another comment read, “She is so hot right now!” This outfit also reminded us of the silver sequin dress that Priyanka wore in Aaj Ki Raat from her 2006 film Don, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Apart from Priyanka and Diljit, other Indian celebs who slayed at the 2025 Met Gala were Shah Rukh Khan, Isha Ambani and Kiara Advani.