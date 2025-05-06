Which US athletes attended the 2025 Met Gala? Here's a list

The Met Gala, fashion’s most glamorous night, returned with a powerful theme and an even more powerful roster of guests. British race car driver Lewis Hamilton arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York. (Photo by Angela WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

Held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on 5 May, the 2025 edition brought sports stars to the forefront like never before. With Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton serving as co-chair and the theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ celebrating Black designers and the art of suiting, this year’s gala made space for athletes to shine.

(Hamilton is the only one in the list who is not a US-born athlete or represented the States at any point.)

ALSO READ| BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé and Lisa snapped at Met Gala 2025

Here are the US athletes who turned heads on the Met Gala carpet this year:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Not a US athlete- honourable mention only)

The 105-time Formula One winner and gala co-chair wore an elegant ivory look by Wales Bonner, complete with a custom Stephen Jones hat.

2. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

The Olympic gold medalist arrived in a short blue dress with a dramatic train and tall heels. Her NFL player husband, Jonathan Owens, matched the energy in a sleek suit.

3. Flau'jae Johnson

The LSU basketball phenom made her Met Gala debut in a stunning black-and-white gown, one year after her teammate Angel Reese first graced the event.

4. Dwyane Wade

The NBA Hall of Famer wore a black-and-white ensemble with bejewelled detailing, walking alongside his wife, Gabrielle Union.

5. Saquon Barkley

Fresh off a Super Bowl win, the Philadelphia Eagles running back showed up in a black Thom Browne suit — classic and crisp.

6. Breanna Stewart

The three-time WNBA champion wore a tailored white suit with a train and a matching hat to top off her sharp look.

7. Sabrina Ionescu

Rocking a suit jacket and black skirt paired with a white bralette, the New York Liberty star brought cool-girl energy.

8. Venus Williams

Her emerald green outfit, with a pleated tennis skirt and collared top, subtly nodded to her tennis roots.

9. Savannah James

LeBron James couldn’t attend due to injury, but his wife Savannah represented in a striped mermaid suit-dress combo.

10. Joe Burrow

The Bengals QB kept it icy in a bluish-gray suit and his signature light-blue glasses.

11. Serena Williams

She shimmered in an icy blue gown, complete with mesh detailing and a dramatic silver cape.

12. Noah Lyles

The Olympic sprinter sported a black suit with shorts and tall socks — plus a cane for flair.

13. Angel Reese

Reese returned to the Met Gala in a two-piece black suit dress with a dramatic mermaid-style bottom.

14. Justin Jefferson

The Vikings receiver wore an oversized grey suit with a large floral brooch.

15. Sha’Carri Richardson

The Olympic sprinter and host committee member stunned in a pale yellow dress with lavender lace and yellow hair bows.

16. Colin Kaepernick

Kaepernick walked the carpet in a bold red plaid suit and a pink-lined cape.

ALSO READ| Who is Nessa Diab? Woman beside the former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick at Met Gala 2025

17. Jalen Hurts

The Eagles QB, fresh off his wedding, wore a velvet black suit with floral detailing and a beret. His wife Bryonna dazzled in red.

18. Russell Wilson

Wilson, now with the New York Giants, attended with wife Ciara. He wore a classic black suit and cane; she wore a black gown with silver chains.

19. Gabby Thomas

The Olympic sprinter made a statement in a bright red gown with bold, off-the-shoulder sleeves.

20. Stefon Diggs

The Patriots' wide receiver stood out in a Bianca Saunders suit paired with red shoes.