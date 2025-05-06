Which US athletes attended the 2025 Met Gala? Here's a list
From Lewis Hamilton to Serena Williams, the 2025 Met Gala celebrated Black designers and athletic excellence, featuring sports icons in fashionable ensembles.
The Met Gala, fashion’s most glamorous night, returned with a powerful theme and an even more powerful roster of guests.
Held at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on 5 May, the 2025 edition brought sports stars to the forefront like never before. With Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton serving as co-chair and the theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ celebrating Black designers and the art of suiting, this year’s gala made space for athletes to shine.
(Hamilton is the only one in the list who is not a US-born athlete or represented the States at any point.)
Here are the US athletes who turned heads on the Met Gala carpet this year:
1. Lewis Hamilton (Not a US athlete- honourable mention only)
The 105-time Formula One winner and gala co-chair wore an elegant ivory look by Wales Bonner, complete with a custom Stephen Jones hat.
2. Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
The Olympic gold medalist arrived in a short blue dress with a dramatic train and tall heels. Her NFL player husband, Jonathan Owens, matched the energy in a sleek suit.
3. Flau'jae Johnson
The LSU basketball phenom made her Met Gala debut in a stunning black-and-white gown, one year after her teammate Angel Reese first graced the event.
4. Dwyane Wade
The NBA Hall of Famer wore a black-and-white ensemble with bejewelled detailing, walking alongside his wife, Gabrielle Union.
5. Saquon Barkley
Fresh off a Super Bowl win, the Philadelphia Eagles running back showed up in a black Thom Browne suit — classic and crisp.
6. Breanna Stewart
The three-time WNBA champion wore a tailored white suit with a train and a matching hat to top off her sharp look.
7. Sabrina Ionescu
Rocking a suit jacket and black skirt paired with a white bralette, the New York Liberty star brought cool-girl energy.
8. Venus Williams
Her emerald green outfit, with a pleated tennis skirt and collared top, subtly nodded to her tennis roots.
9. Savannah James
LeBron James couldn’t attend due to injury, but his wife Savannah represented in a striped mermaid suit-dress combo.
10. Joe Burrow
The Bengals QB kept it icy in a bluish-gray suit and his signature light-blue glasses.
11. Serena Williams
She shimmered in an icy blue gown, complete with mesh detailing and a dramatic silver cape.
12. Noah Lyles
The Olympic sprinter sported a black suit with shorts and tall socks — plus a cane for flair.
13. Angel Reese
Reese returned to the Met Gala in a two-piece black suit dress with a dramatic mermaid-style bottom.
14. Justin Jefferson
The Vikings receiver wore an oversized grey suit with a large floral brooch.
15. Sha’Carri Richardson
The Olympic sprinter and host committee member stunned in a pale yellow dress with lavender lace and yellow hair bows.
16. Colin Kaepernick
Kaepernick walked the carpet in a bold red plaid suit and a pink-lined cape.
17. Jalen Hurts
The Eagles QB, fresh off his wedding, wore a velvet black suit with floral detailing and a beret. His wife Bryonna dazzled in red.
18. Russell Wilson
Wilson, now with the New York Giants, attended with wife Ciara. He wore a classic black suit and cane; she wore a black gown with silver chains.
19. Gabby Thomas
The Olympic sprinter made a statement in a bright red gown with bold, off-the-shoulder sleeves.
20. Stefon Diggs
The Patriots' wide receiver stood out in a Bianca Saunders suit paired with red shoes.