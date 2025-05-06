BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé and Lisa snapped at Met Gala 2025

BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Rosé and Lisa appeared at the iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City for the Met Gala 2025 in style, celebrating the theme ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’. BLACKPINK's Jennie, and Lisa graced the Met Gala 2025 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art(Reuters)

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}