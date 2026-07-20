How young musicians Noor and Khan made Aarzu a chart-topping hit, O Piya, and teamed up with Asim Azhar | Interview

Big songs don’t always come from grand studios, expensive setups or perfectly planned songwriting camps. Sometimes, they begin with something as simple as an Instagram DM. That is exactly how Noor and Khan’s story unfolded. Two musicians who had never met decided to take a chance on creating together, eventually spending six hours inside a Delhi hotel room making music. One of the songs born from that unexpected session was Aarzu, a track that went on to become a breakout moment for both artists along with Madhurxo. The song found a massive audience on social media, crossed 31 million streams across platforms including YouTube and Spotify, and earned a spot on the Billboard India Songs chart. The song debuted at No. 8 on June 27, 2026, before peaking at No. 4 on July 18. From Aarzu to O Piya: Noor and Khan reveal their viral journey and Asim Azhar collaboration | Interview

Now, the duo has also built he moment with O Piya, a romantic track featuring Raqib. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, producer Noor (Shivam Choraria) and 18-year-old singer-songwriter Khan opened up about the unlikely journey behind Aarzu, creating O Piya, their collaboration with Pakistani artist Asim Azhar, the changing role of AI in music, and why they believe genuine emotions will always matter more than simply following trends.

It all began with an Instagram DM Noor still finds it funny that the collaboration almost never happened. “Funny story. I actually got in touch with Khan through Instagram. He reached out to me saying, 'Hey, I love your music and I also make music.' At first, I was very ignorant. But when I actually checked out his music, it was pretty interesting,” he recalls.

As luck would have it, Noor was travelling to Delhi a couple of weeks later. The two decided to meet, and what was supposed to be a casual writing session turned into something much bigger. Working out of Noor's hotel room, they spent six hours creating three songs, one of which would eventually become Aarzu. “We did a session in a hotel room where I was staying. In about six hours, we ended up making three songs. Aarzu isn't just one song—it's actually part of an EP. We made it in a random session, fine-tuned it later and put it out ourselves. It has only been upwards since then,” he says.

Looking back, Noor believes the song connected because nothing about it felt forced. “It came out so organic and honest. It was a very experimental project for us because before this I was primarily making electronic music. It just had that domino effect naturally,” he explains.

For Khan, even getting that first reply on Instagram felt unexpected. At the time, he was busy with his exams and had little hope that the producer would notice his message. “I wasn't expecting any replies because at that time I had my exams going on. But somehow he did reply, told me he was coming to Delhi and sent me a few demos. That's pretty much how everything started,” he says.