INDIA EXCLUSIVE | Mick Jagger says social commentary in songs is good: 'You don't want every song to be about romance'

To write an introduction for Mick Jagger seems like an exercise in futility. As the frontman of The Rolling Stones, the British musician is one of the definitive voices in rock history. For six decades, Jagger and the Stones have defined and then redefined what it means to be a rockstar and what ‘rock must sound like’. With their new album - Foreign Tongues - their 25th, the band has gone back to a very vintage sound with a mix of blues and country influences. As the album makes waves worldwide, Mick Jagger sits down for an exclusive no-holds-barred chat with Hindustan Times, where we talk about the album, its sound, politics, and why he refuses to mellow down. Excerpts: Mick Jagger, the lead singer of The Rolling Stones, talks about their new music.

HT: Every album that you have made over the last 60 years showed where the Rolling Stones are at that point in time. What does Foreign Tongues tell us about you and the band? Mick Jagger: The album is obviously where you are more or less currently in your head, musically and lyrically. It was made with great enthusiasm. We’re still very enthusiastic about doing music. It was done in quite a short time. We went in with the idea of doing at least 12 more new songs, so we went into the studio in London and recorded 12-13 new songs, then picked the 10 we wanted to use. All of that shows a lot about your work ethic, enthusiasm, and love of music, particularly blues. But on top of that, we’re doing other kinds of styles of music— country, more pop, more dance music. We started off being like that.

The thing about this kind of popular music is you have to do it with a lot of enthusiasm and energy. You can't do it halfheartedly. Some reviewers said it's a little slick on some tracks. Some people like the Stones very full of muddy sounds and mistakes, and that is in there, too. But you don't want everything to be like that. And I think there's room to make some well-rounded music that's played without mistakes.

HT: But I sort of disagree there because I feel it's very old school Stones, and when I say old school, I mean the 70s, which is my favourite era of yours. And since many reviews have said it's ‘vintage Rolling Stones’, I must ask you: How do you go old school without being dated? That your sound, like you said, has to sound modern. Mick Jagger: It's not a tool like nostalgia. One of the ways you do that is actually in the sound. So, if we put on a track from Exile on Main Street, we might love that song, but if we listen to it sonically, it would sound really muddy compared to how it sounds now. The sound we're recording would be chalk and cheese, because what was the sound of that period has been completely changed and superseded. You can hear everything much clearer. Now, some people say, "I love that." Well, we could reproduce that. But I don't think that's the goal. The goal is to be yourself.