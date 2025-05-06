Who is Nessa Diab? Woman beside the former NFL QB Colin Kaepernick at Met Gala 2025

Before they stunned the Met Gala 2025 red carpet, Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab were already having a moment. Speaking to Vogue over Zoom just hours before the big event, Diab said, “It’s game time, baby!” Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“This might be our first official time stepping out like this, and also just being parents,” Kaepernick.

The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in the summer of 2022. “Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn't going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us and I realized I'm a complete mama bear,” she posted on Instagram last year.

“Colin is the most amazing dad and I'm soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey,” Diab expressed.

Nessa and Colin have been together since 2015. Together, they co-founded the Know Your Rights Camp, a nonprofit focused on empowering Black and Brown communities. They also launched Ra Vision Media, a production company dedicated to elevating stories and talents from underrepresented voices.

Who is Nessa Diab? Inside Colin Kaepernick’s longtime relationship

Born to Egyptian parents who immigrated to the United States before she was born, Diab was raised in Southern California but spent part of her childhood in Saudi Arabia due to her father’s work.

In a 2014 episode of the Guy Code podcast, she reflected, “My dad worked so hard. My dad had like three jobs when he came out to the U.S. [including] security guard. And he had to get his credits from Egypt transferred at UCLA so it could be equivalent to American degrees and whatever.”

“But they just worked really hard. So every time I think I'm working hard, I just remember my parents. My mom used to clean up hotels. Even though she is a scientist, they wouldn't give her a job because she was supposedly overqualified.”

“Bombings and all that was so normal when I was growing up. Terrorist attacks were always happening in Saudi Arabia. Always,” she said. “We lived in a compound, and I was so used to it.”

Diab later graduated from the University of California, Berkeley, with a degree in mass communications. From there, she carved her own path in media, starting with radio gigs at iHeartRadio and Power 106 in Los Angeles. Her big break came when she joined MTV as a host for Girl Code, which led to more opportunities across MTV and VH1, including The Real World, Teen Mom, Snooki & JWoww after-shows, and multiple The Challenge reunions.

She’s now one of the most recognisable voices on New York’s Hot 97, where she hosts Nessa On Air.