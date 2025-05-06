Shah Rukh Khan introduces himself to American media with these three words at Met Gala 2025

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan made his much-awaited Met Gala debut on 5 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan dazzled at the Met Gala on May 5, wearing a striking black suit by Sabyasachi. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dressed in a striking black suit by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, SRK brought his signature charm and elegance to fashion’s biggest night. His look was right on point with this year’s Met theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ and he carried it with the effortless poise fans have come to expect.

Before stepping onto the grand carpet, Shah Rukh was met with an overwhelming wave of love from fans gathered outside his New York hotel. Amid flashing cameras and excited cheers, the actor humbly introduced himself to members of the foreign press, who were clearly curious about the man behind the buzz.

“I am Shah Rukh,” he told the journalists with a warm smile. The press, intrigued by his look, quizzed him about his attire. SRK proudly revealed that his Met Gala ensemble was created by none other than Indian fashion maestro Sabyasachi.