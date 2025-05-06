Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Shah Rukh Khan introduces himself to American media with these three words at Met Gala 2025

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra, hindustantimes.com
May 06, 2025 07:22 AM IST

Shah Rukh Khan made his Met Gala debut on May 5, showcasing a stunning black suit by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan made his much-awaited Met Gala debut on 5 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan dazzled at the Met Gala on May 5, wearing a striking black suit by Sabyasachi. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan dazzled at the Met Gala on May 5, wearing a striking black suit by Sabyasachi. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Dressed in a striking black suit by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, SRK brought his signature charm and elegance to fashion’s biggest night. His look was right on point with this year’s Met theme, ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ and he carried it with the effortless poise fans have come to expect.

Before stepping onto the grand carpet, Shah Rukh was met with an overwhelming wave of love from fans gathered outside his New York hotel. Amid flashing cameras and excited cheers, the actor humbly introduced himself to members of the foreign press, who were clearly curious about the man behind the buzz.

“I am Shah Rukh,” he told the journalists with a warm smile. The press, intrigued by his look, quizzed him about his attire. SRK proudly revealed that his Met Gala ensemble was created by none other than Indian fashion maestro Sabyasachi.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Shah Rukh Khan introduces himself to American media with these three words at Met Gala 2025
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On