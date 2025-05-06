Shah Rukh Khan's insane Met Gala watch price could buy an Aston Martin Valiant

Bollywood’s beloved superstar Shah Rukh Khan finally made his grand Met Gala debut on 5 May, becoming the first Indian male actor to walk the carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Shah Rukh Khan's elegant look was complemented by a rare $2.5 million Patek Philippe wristwatch, highlighting his charm and humility on fashion's biggest night.

Wearing a stunning black ensemble by Indian ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, SRK embodied elegance and heritage. His look featured a silk sherwani-style jacket paired with tailored black trousers, and a dazzling display of layered necklaces across his chest — some of which bore diamond-studded letter K pendants, a subtle nod to ‘King Khan.’

How much did King Khan's watch cost?

However, the man behind King Khan appeared humble and grounded on fashion’s biggest night. But one accessory on his wrist quietly stole the spotlight. And thanks to Samsung’s ‘Circle to Search’ feature, we quickly cracked the mystery: he was wearing the ultra-rare Patek Philippe Grand Complications 6300G — the most complicated wristwatch ever crafted by the Swiss watchmaker. The price tag? A jaw-dropping $2.5 million.

One Reddit discussion, ‘What watch is SRK wearing at MET GALA?’ confirmed the same. “Looks like a Patek Philippe Grand complications,” one user noted.

“My designer, Sabyasachi, he thought of it, and thought of it as an expression of freedom and trying to be resolute and resilient against things that can oppress you,” Shah Rukh told the reporter at the Met.

In another interview with Vogue, SRK said, “I told Sabya I only wear black and white, but what we designed for me is what I’m most comfortable in,” added, “That’s how I think it should be.”

“When you get a man like this on the red carpet, especially when it’s ‘Black dandy,’ representation is the most important thing,” Sabyasachi told Vogue.

“We wanted to represent Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan, and nobody else.”

Bad Bunny, Priyanka Chopra, Diljit Dosanjh, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa from BLACKPINK and The White Lotus were also the other global stars to attend this year's Met.