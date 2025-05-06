Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara, Diljit's Met Gala looks: ‘The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts’

BySugandha Rawal
May 06, 2025 08:04 AM IST

Karan Johar took to social media to cheer for his friends, including Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, at MET Gala 2025.

Filmmaker Karan Johar can't get enough of the Bollywood star power at the Met Gala 2025! He’s beaming with pride over Shah Rukh Khan's dashing debut and couldn’t help but gush about mom-to-be Kiara Advani's radiant glow and charm at the iconic fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh serves Punjabi royalty at Met Gala 2025, makes head turn in Maharaja look. See pics

Kiara Advani wore a custom Gaurav Gupta outfit at the 2025 Met Gala, while Sabyasachi styled Shah Rukh Khan.
Kiara Advani wore a custom Gaurav Gupta outfit at the 2025 Met Gala, while Sabyasachi styled Shah Rukh Khan.

Karan Johar cheers for his friends at MET

Karan took to social media to cheer for his friends at the global event. Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan reacted to Shah Rukh's Met Gala 2025 debut. He re-posted a clip of Shah Rukh entering the hotel lobby, writing, “ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!! @iamsrk .... bhai you RULE! (sic)."

His story for Shah Rukh Khan.
His story for Shah Rukh Khan.

For Kiara, Karan shared, “Loot this beauty!!!!! So stunning KI!!!!! Mommy glow and fashion to bestow!! @anaitashroffadajania yet again owning it with GG!!! Love you @kiaraaliaadvani So gorg (sic)."

Karan's note for Kiara.
Karan's note for Kiara.

Karan was also in love with Diljit Dosanjh’s look. Calling him a “forever fashionista”, Karan penned, “Fashion royalty! Always on point”.

Karan called Diljit a forever fashionista.
Karan called Diljit a forever fashionista.

The filmmaker had a special shout-out for his friend and designer Manish Malhotra as he wrote “The debut of all debuts. Manish Malhotra at the MET!! Drama, design and power”.

India in the spotlight at MET Gala

Indian celebrities stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2025. Shah Rukh walked the red carpet of MET Gala in New York dressed in a black suit by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Shah Rukh made a stylish statement at the event, wearing a sleek black blazer paired with matching trousers. The real showstopper, however, was his bold 'K' necklace, complemented by additional layered neckpieces. His look was right on point with this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Diljit stole the spotlight with his regal Maharaja-inspired look. Dressed in a stunning white suit, drape, and turban, he exuded royalty. His majestic attire, styled by designer Prabal Gurung, was adorned with striking jewelry, leaving a lasting impression on the fashion world.

Meanwhile, Kiara made a stunning debut at the Met Gala, showcasing her style and grace in a custom couture ensemble that beautifully accentuated her baby bump on the red carpet. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kiara debuted at the Met Gala in a breathtaking custom Gaurav Gupta gown. The striking black ensemble featured a metallic breastplate and flowing white train, with a poignant touch: a heart-shaped plaque symbolising her baby, connected to the breastplate by a golden thread representing the umbilical cord.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara, Diljit's Met Gala looks: ‘The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On