Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara, Diljit's Met Gala looks: ‘The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts’
Karan Johar took to social media to cheer for his friends, including Shah Rukh Khan and Diljit Dosanjh, at MET Gala 2025.
Filmmaker Karan Johar can't get enough of the Bollywood star power at the Met Gala 2025! He’s beaming with pride over Shah Rukh Khan's dashing debut and couldn’t help but gush about mom-to-be Kiara Advani's radiant glow and charm at the iconic fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Also read: Diljit Dosanjh serves Punjabi royalty at Met Gala 2025, makes head turn in Maharaja look. See pics
Karan Johar cheers for his friends at MET
Karan took to social media to cheer for his friends at the global event. Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan reacted to Shah Rukh's Met Gala 2025 debut. He re-posted a clip of Shah Rukh entering the hotel lobby, writing, “ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!! @iamsrk .... bhai you RULE! (sic)."
For Kiara, Karan shared, “Loot this beauty!!!!! So stunning KI!!!!! Mommy glow and fashion to bestow!! @anaitashroffadajania yet again owning it with GG!!! Love you @kiaraaliaadvani So gorg (sic)."
Karan was also in love with Diljit Dosanjh’s look. Calling him a “forever fashionista”, Karan penned, “Fashion royalty! Always on point”.
The filmmaker had a special shout-out for his friend and designer Manish Malhotra as he wrote “The debut of all debuts. Manish Malhotra at the MET!! Drama, design and power”.
India in the spotlight at MET Gala
Indian celebrities stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2025. Shah Rukh walked the red carpet of MET Gala in New York dressed in a black suit by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Shah Rukh made a stylish statement at the event, wearing a sleek black blazer paired with matching trousers. The real showstopper, however, was his bold 'K' necklace, complemented by additional layered neckpieces. His look was right on point with this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.
Diljit stole the spotlight with his regal Maharaja-inspired look. Dressed in a stunning white suit, drape, and turban, he exuded royalty. His majestic attire, styled by designer Prabal Gurung, was adorned with striking jewelry, leaving a lasting impression on the fashion world.
Meanwhile, Kiara made a stunning debut at the Met Gala, showcasing her style and grace in a custom couture ensemble that beautifully accentuated her baby bump on the red carpet. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kiara debuted at the Met Gala in a breathtaking custom Gaurav Gupta gown. The striking black ensemble featured a metallic breastplate and flowing white train, with a poignant touch: a heart-shaped plaque symbolising her baby, connected to the breastplate by a golden thread representing the umbilical cord.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.