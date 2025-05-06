Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara, Diljit's Met Gala looks: ‘The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts’

Karan Johar cheers for his friends at MET

Karan took to social media to cheer for his friends at the global event. Taking to Instagram Stories, Karan reacted to Shah Rukh's Met Gala 2025 debut. He re-posted a clip of Shah Rukh entering the hotel lobby, writing, “ALLL HAIL the KING of the MET. The internet just broke into a gazillion hearts!!!!! @iamsrk .... bhai you RULE! (sic)."

For Kiara, Karan shared, “Loot this beauty!!!!! So stunning KI!!!!! Mommy glow and fashion to bestow!! @anaitashroffadajania yet again owning it with GG!!! Love you @kiaraaliaadvani So gorg (sic)."

Karan was also in love with Diljit Dosanjh’s look. Calling him a “forever fashionista”, Karan penned, “Fashion royalty! Always on point”.

The filmmaker had a special shout-out for his friend and designer Manish Malhotra as he wrote “The debut of all debuts. Manish Malhotra at the MET!! Drama, design and power”.

India in the spotlight at MET Gala

Indian celebrities stole the spotlight at the Met Gala 2025. Shah Rukh walked the red carpet of MET Gala in New York dressed in a black suit by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Shah Rukh made a stylish statement at the event, wearing a sleek black blazer paired with matching trousers. The real showstopper, however, was his bold 'K' necklace, complemented by additional layered neckpieces. His look was right on point with this year’s theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

Diljit stole the spotlight with his regal Maharaja-inspired look. Dressed in a stunning white suit, drape, and turban, he exuded royalty. His majestic attire, styled by designer Prabal Gurung, was adorned with striking jewelry, leaving a lasting impression on the fashion world.

Meanwhile, Kiara made a stunning debut at the Met Gala, showcasing her style and grace in a custom couture ensemble that beautifully accentuated her baby bump on the red carpet. Styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania, Kiara debuted at the Met Gala in a breathtaking custom Gaurav Gupta gown. The striking black ensemble featured a metallic breastplate and flowing white train, with a poignant touch: a heart-shaped plaque symbolising her baby, connected to the breastplate by a golden thread representing the umbilical cord.