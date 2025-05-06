Menu Explore
Diljit Dosanjh serves Punjabi royalty at Met Gala 2025, makes head turn in Maharaja look. See pics

BySantanu Das
May 06, 2025 05:23 AM IST

Diljit Dosanjh made India proud with his Met Gala 2025 look, serving a Maharaja look that was a fitting tribute to his roots.

Diljit Dosanjh brought the house down with his powerful look at the Met Gala 2025. The singer rocked a Maharaja look for the biggest fashion event in the world, as he stepped out of the Carlyle Hotel dressed in a white suit, with a white drape, and sporting a white turban. His jewelery and royal look stole the limelight. (Also read: Kiara Advani flaunts baby bump for her Met Gala 2025 debut, stuns in custom Gaurav Gupta gown. See pics)

Diljit Dosanjh rocked a white look for the Met Gala 2025.
Diljit Dosanjh rocked a white look for the Met Gala 2025.

Diljit brings royalty to Met Gala 2025

Diljit was seen getting out of the hotel to enter the car to attend the Met Gala. Paparazzi and fans clicked pictures and videos of the singer as he made his way out in the Maharaja look, even down to the sword case that he carried in his hands. Diljit smiled and waved at fans for a brief while before entering the car. Designer Prabal Gurung has styled his look for the night.

Apart from Diljit, the Indian stars who were present at the Met Gala this year were Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra.

The theme for this year's event is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which draws from Monica L Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion. With the dress code Tailored for You, it’s the first Met Gala in over 20 years focused solely on menswear. The theme explores how Black dandies use fashion to shape identity across the Atlantic diaspora.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
