Kiara Advani flaunts baby bump for her Met Gala 2025 debut, stuns in custom Gaurav Gupta gown. See pics

Kiara Advani stole the spotlight as she flaunted her baby bump at the Met Gala. The actor marked her debut at the Met Gala in a stunning gown designed by celebrated Indian designer Gaurav Gupta. The actor also shared the journey in a video posted by Diet Sabya, of how she, along with designer Gaurav Gupta and stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania created and finalised on the entire look in the last week. (Also read: Met Gala 2025 live: Shah Rukh Khan rocks enormous ‘K’ necklace for debut; Kiara Advani shows big baby bump) Kiara Advani made her Met Gala debut in 2025 with a Gaurav Gupta couture piece.

Kiara at the Met Gala

Instagram page Dietsabya posted a video of the actor detailing her look for the Met Gala. Kiara was seen trying on the gown, the breastplate, finalising on her hair, and noting how she was guided by Gaurav on the theme of the event this year.

Apart from Kiara, the Indian stars who will be present at the Met Gala this year are Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

The theme for this year's event is Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, which draws from Monica L Miller’s book Slaves to Fashion. With the dress code Tailored for You, it’s the first Met Gala in over 20 years focused solely on menswear. The theme explores how Black dandies use fashion to shape identity across the Atlantic diaspora.

Kiara is expecting her first child with husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra. The couple announced their pregnancy in February 2025 with an adorable post featuring tiny white knitted baby socks. The caption read, "The greatest gift of our lives." Since then, they have maintained a low profile, making only a few public appearances.