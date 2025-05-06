Met Gala 2025 live updates: Fans look forward to Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra's looks; stunning blue carpet revealed

Live

Met Gala 2025 live updates: Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour arrives for the 2025 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2025, in New York.

The Met Gala 2025 is officially open! It raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed Tailored for You, aligning with the Costume Institute's exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, set to open to the public on May 10. This year's Met Gala is hosted by a group of Black male celebrities, including Colman Domingo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pharrell Williams—musician and Louis Vuitton menswear director—and A$AP Rocky. LeBron James was named honorary chair but withdrew last minute due to a knee injury. As always, Anna Wintour, the force behind the event, joins the hosts at fashion’s biggest night....Read More

Also set to attend is a second tier of hosts from across industries: athletes Simone Biles with husband Jonathan Owens, Angel Reese, and Sha’Carri Richardson; filmmakers Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, and Regina King; actors Ayo Edebiri, Audra McDonald, and Jeremy Pope; musicians Doechii, Usher, Tyla, Janelle Monáe, and André 3000; author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; artists Jordan Casteel, Rashid Johnson, and Kara Walker; playwrights Jeremy O. Harris and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins; and fashion figures Grace Wales Bonner, Edward Enninful, Dapper Dan, and Olivier Rousteing. Indian at the Gala this year include superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani and others.