Met Gala 2025 live updates: Fans look forward to Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra's looks; stunning blue carpet revealed
Met Gala 2025: Fashion's biggest night of the year is finally here. Indian representation at the gala is stronger than ever.
The Met Gala 2025 is officially open! It raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The 2025 Met Gala is themed Tailored for You, aligning with the Costume Institute's exhibition, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, set to open to the public on May 10. This year's Met Gala is hosted by a group of Black male celebrities, including Colman Domingo, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Pharrell Williams—musician and Louis Vuitton menswear director—and A$AP Rocky. LeBron James was named honorary chair but withdrew last minute due to a knee injury. As always, Anna Wintour, the force behind the event, joins the hosts at fashion’s biggest night....Read More
Also set to attend is a second tier of hosts from across industries: athletes Simone Biles with husband Jonathan Owens, Angel Reese, and Sha’Carri Richardson; filmmakers Spike Lee, Tonya Lewis Lee, and Regina King; actors Ayo Edebiri, Audra McDonald, and Jeremy Pope; musicians Doechii, Usher, Tyla, Janelle Monáe, and André 3000; author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; artists Jordan Casteel, Rashid Johnson, and Kara Walker; playwrights Jeremy O. Harris and Branden Jacobs-Jenkins; and fashion figures Grace Wales Bonner, Edward Enninful, Dapper Dan, and Olivier Rousteing.
Indian at the Gala this year include superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani and others.
Met Gala 2025: Meet the chairs
Musician and designer Pharrell Williams, rapper A$AP Rocky, Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton are the co-chairs of fashion's marquee event overseen by Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue.
Basketball legend LeBron James was named as an honorary chair, but withdrew Monday from appearing at the event, confirming reports that he suffered a knee injury last week and saying on X: "Hate to miss an historical event!"
Met Gala 2025: Manish Malhotra shows ofd stunning fit
Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra has arrived for the gala in an impressive black outfit with golden embroidery.
The Met Gala ‘blue’ carpet revealed
The carpet this year is blue and beautiful. White daisies are laid out on the iconic steps of the MET for the night.