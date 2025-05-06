Why is Nordstrom trending because of Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala 2025 appearance?

Netizens are going gaga over Shah Rukh Khan's recent appearance at the Met Gala 2025, one of the grandest events in the world of fashion. SRK graced the event which is happening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, United States with a classy look, making him the first Indian male ever to walk the red carpet of Met Gala 2025. Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan strikes his iconic pose

As soon as glimpses of Shah Rukh Khan's look at Met Gala 2025 surfaced online, netizens from across the world began talking about his appearance.

In a social media video by SRK's designer, the caption about his outfit reads, “Shah Rukh Khan wears a floor length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons. The coat is hand canvassed, single breasted with a peak collar and wide lapels. Paired with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh completes this bespoke look. Layered with a custom stack and complemented with The Bengal Tiger Head Cane crafted in 18k gold with tourmalines, sapphires, old mine cut and brilliant cut diamonds”.

However, what was most interesting that Nordstrom, a popular fashion retailer too began trending thanks to their company's name appearing in the background of SRK's shoots.

Netizens were quick to realize this, with one X user even tweeting, “#Nordstrom should pay #SRK for this advertising 😁😍😍😍😍 Wow... #ShahRukhKhan looks better everyday!”

What is Nordstrom?

Nordstrom is known for being a shoe store based in the United States that went on to evolve as a major fashion retail brand, which is now headquartered in Seattle, United States. The original Nordstrom store operated exclusively as a shoe store back in 1901, and a second location opened in 1923. From then, their rise has been phenomenal, evolving as one of the biggest fashion brands in the country.

SRK creates history at Met Gala 2025

All eyes are currently on the “Badshah of Bollywood” thanks to his debut appearance at Met Gala 2025. His interview during his red carpet appearance is also currently the talk of the town. He went on to say about his outfit, "What has been designed for me is the most comfortable, which is how I think it should be." He was also introduced as one of the most popular actors and personalities in the world during this interaction, which is now being shared all across social media.