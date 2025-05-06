Menu Explore
Rosa Parks on her underwear? BLACKPINK’s Lisa faces backlash over Met Gala outfit

ByShrey Banerjee
May 06, 2025 05:40 AM IST

Blackpink's Lisa has found herself in a major controversy surrounding her Met Gala 2025 outfit which reportedly had a Rosa Parks face in her panties

Blackpink's Lisa is currently stuck in a big soup after netizens spotted her donning an outfit Met Gala 2025 that had the face of American activist Rosa Parks on her panties.

Thai rapper and singer Lisa, from South Korean group Blackpink(AFP)
Thai rapper and singer Lisa, from South Korean group Blackpink(AFP)

Rosa is a pivotal figure for the black community, having fought for their rights for years. Lisa has now apologized to her fans and followers after this incident came to light.

Blackpink's Lisa arrived all geared up for a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2025, but little did she know what was in store for her during the event.

Who is Rosa Parks?

Rosa Parks was a prominent American civil rights activist, who is known for her refusal to give up her bus seat to a white passenger in Montgomery, Alabama back in 1955.

This simple act of defiance sparked the Montgomery bus boycott, which marked a start to the civil rights movement, and led to the dismantling of racial discrimination on public transportation. Parks is often referred to as the "mother of the civil rights movement", according to the books on history.

As Parks is such an important figure in the black rights movement, the similarity of her face as observed in Lisa's outfit irked netizens in a major way.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
