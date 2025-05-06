Who is Jordan Roth? Broadway producer turns heads at Met Gala in 10-Inch heels and all-black look

Jordan Roth carries multiple feathers in his cap. Multi-disciplinary artist, fashion innovator, and seven-time Tony Award-winning producer. Now his recent appearance at Met Gala has again set the ball rolling. Jordan Roth at Met Gala 2025(Instagram | @Jordan_Roth)

Roth was seen donning jacket, pants and beaded top, padding it up with a bow-tie diamond Necklace, bird ring and diamond bracelet. Her post on Instagram has already garnered a few thousand likes from fans and followers who are in awe of her unique look.

Roth also took to Instagram to post a throwback reel about his appearance in the 2023 edition of Met Gala. He wrote in the caption, “As I get ready for tonight’s #MetGala, throwing back to 2023 for a little BTS of my @schiaparelli look by @danielroseberry. @brentlawler did hair magic then mylar magic in @jwvernon’s exploration of light. Ok, back to prep, see you soon…”

Jordan Roth has stayed a fashion icon with some superb and out-of-the-box looks, that has caught the netizens not once or twice, but countless times. From his recent Instagram activity, it can be observed that he is regularly posting throwback reels towards the countdown for appearing at Met Gala 2025.