Christopher Nolan: Top 5 movies as Odyssey earns rave reviews

Christopher Nolan is a renowned British American filmmaker and producer. He known for using realistic elements and bringing in complex storytelling and special effects putting it to viewers in a very structured form. Christopher Nolan, the filmmaker who is celebrated all across the world ( Getty Images/AFP)

He's the 7th highest-grossing film director, and winner of two Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director. Nolan’s work has grossed over $6 billion globally. He bridges the gap between Hollywood and intellectual and creative cinema. His films are compared to a must live experience one can’t miss.

Here are Nolan's top five movies as his latest release Odyssey is being met with universal acclaim.

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Christopher Nolan's top five movies The Odyssey: Nolan most recent film features some of the most celebrated actors. The story weaves Greek mythology and Nolan’s mind-bending storytelling to achieve top experience for the audience. The Dark Night: This crime film, a remake of Batman, is dark, complex and unforgettable. His tense storytelling in this film makes the watch worthwhile, while it also explores morality and philosophical concepts. Speaking of Odyssey, Nolan had shared that there was skepticism when he took on Dark Knight as well, given that Batman had existed for a long time in comics and films. However, fans came around to his point of view in the movie, and ahead of the release of the Homeric poem-inspired film, Nolan had expressed hope that Odyssey might be received in the same way. Memento: The movie is about a man’s journey in tracking down the individual who raped and murdered his wife. The catch, however, is the fact that he suffers from a rare, untreatable form of memory loss. Oppenheimer: The complex visuals and intellectual storytelling is mind blowing, as the film traces the making of the atom bomb during World War 2, while focusing on the moral ramifications Oppenheimer faced during the after the project . It also shows the world's first nuclear explosion. Dunkirk: A massive critical and commercial hit, the film portrays the historical events of Germany advancing into France, trapping Allied troops on the beaches of Dunkirk. The story follows the evacuation of about 330,000 soldiers and is told from multiple perspectives – from the water, land, and air. Read More I Is The Odyssey a true story? Here's what we know about history and the book which inspired Christopher Nolan's movie

Nolan continues to be one of the most celebrated filmmakers, producing hit after hit. He has a huge audience following his movies closely and patiently waiting for him to come up with his next masterpiece.

(By Harini Oviya)