Did Nolan cast black actors in The Odyssey to meet Oscars eligibility criteria? Academy Awards' diversity rule explained

If you believe the internet, then you would know that Christopher Nolan - the man they called the Spielberg of his generation - is butchering Homer’s Odyssey. In reality, the auteur is adapting the ancient Greek epic for the big screen. The Odyssey, set to release later this year, has been fully filmed with IMAX cameras and is touted as one of the most anticipated films of the year. But weeks before its release, the buzz is around its casting. Kenyan-Mexican actor Lupita Nyong’o has been cast as Helen of Troy, while rapper Travis Scott appears as a poet. These two castings have been criticised online as ‘diversity hires’, with many questioning the ‘race-swapping’ casting of Helen and the presence of a black rapper in ancient Greece. Christopher Nolan is directing The Odyssey, which releases in July. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP (Getty Images via AFP)

Is Nolan casting black actors to meet Oscars' criteria? Conspiracy theories on Reddit and Twitter say the director is casting to meet the eligibility criteria for the Oscars. Since 2024, the Academy Awards have established guidelines for films competing for Best Picture, requiring representation of underrepresented groups in the cast and crew. And the internet is convinced that casting Lupita and Travis is Nolan’s way of meeting that criterion, since casting black actors is one of the criteria a film must meet.

Some have also linked the casting of Elliot Page (who plays an undisclosed role in the film) to this effort. Elliot, a transman, would satisfy the Academy’s requirement of having ‘one of the lead actors or significant supporting actor’ from the LGBTQ+ community.

However, neither Christopher Nolan nor the film’s makers have addressed these rumours yet. The intention behind the casting has not yet been discussed. But that has not dissuaded from this narrative being pushed increasingly on subreddits, online forums, and social media platforms.